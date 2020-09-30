In recent years, mental health has been brought into the limelight more and more. Years ago, mental health was rejected, looked down upon or just flat out ridiculed. Fortunately, that attitude has mostly changed, and many healthy dialogues surrounding the topic have popped up.
Many of which discuss experiences, share stories and comfort each other, knowing that there are other people out there who feel like they do. I hold mental health to great importance, and therefore would like to share opinions on the matter.
Things such as how much of a constant battle mental stability can be and why all aspects of our life, environment and lifestyle can help or hurt said stability. One of the first things to discuss, is self-love.
A common misconception about self-love, is that once you learn to love yourself, it’s a sort of check mark, forever fulfilled. Self-love is something that everyday many people struggle with, and some days are better than others as a result.
This is directly correlated with your mental health and is crucial for stability. Self-love could best be described as, recognizing internal and external flaws, as well as strengths, and accepting who you are, while striving to always be the best version of yourself and loving who you are the whole way.
For many people this is easy, and they don’t even need to delve into self-reflection. For others, it is a constant battle that proves to be such an emotional and mentally draining task.
Speaking of self-reflection, it is critical to note that days of introspective discussion or thoughts can prove very useful. This can manifest in many different ways, such as “me days”, meditation, spending time with a significant other or close friends, just to name a few.
These days are especially important for those of us currently doing large amounts of class hours, while juggling a job, extra curriculars, searching for internships, figure out what to do in life while trying to maintain a social life.
Mental stability is a trying task to be sure, and in addition, there are specific things that may add on to cause stress in our lives. One thing that is coming up rather soon is the presidential election.
For some people, the outcome and the politics surrounding this current political climate are mentally draining. It is important to remember, that while remaining politically active is a fairly important thing in our lives, it is equally important to our mental health to take a step back and focus on ourselves.
This past year, has proved to be trying both politically, socially and economically. Taking a step away from life’s stress, even for a bit, can go along ways to help our health.
These days we have been looking out for our physical health quite a lot, but that doesn’t mean we should put our mental health to the backseat. Through various methods of reliving stress and avoiding stress filled events and activities, it can be done while maintaining all other aspects of our life. Supporting one another in these trying times is something we can all do with a little.
