A pandemic is no new phenomenon. When COVID-19 hit last year, aside from the practical health guidelines, the average person had no idea how to deal with something of this magnitude.
Then came contemplation on previous global health crises and the chilling idea of a plague as explored in literature. Book recommendation lists started floating around as the quarantine bound us to our homes, with titles like, “The 20 Best Pandemic Books to Read During Coronavirus” and “Eerily prescient 2020 plague novels.”
Like many people, I was reluctant to indulge my fears and sadness about the state of the world by reading books about the same things that were plastered all over the news. But being bored to tears for months was a great motivator for me to add some pandemic books to my reading list.
Novels about pandemics, written prior to COVID-19, reveal a lot about our fears as humans and will serve as food for thought as we reflect on the past year for years to come.
The first book I read at the beginning of quarantine last spring was “The Dreamers” by Karen Thompson Walker. It follows the lives of several people as a plague descends upon their sleepy California town.
The disease: thousands of healthy people fall into comas but while having extremely vivid dreams. The effects of the plague in “The Dreamers” were nowhere near as gruesome as an actual virus, but what seemed even more unbelievable given our real-world circumstances was how the government kept this “virus” from spreading beyond California.
Walker’s take on the pandemic story is like many others- that is, the pandemic kicks off the beginning of an apocalypse. This makes an enthralling read, but it’s also comforting to realize that with COVID-19, despite how bad things have become, the world is still spinning.
I then read “Severance” by Ling Ma, where disillusioned millennial Candace Chen watches her world collapse around her as the fictional Shen Fever pandemic turns New York City into a ghost town. In the middle of the apocalypse, she remains a diligent corporate worker, even as her coworkers and supervisors slowly disappear.
What struck me about this book was not only the parallels between it and the real-life terror of a pandemic but also the commentary on corporate life, toxic productivity, capitalism and growing up as a child of immigrants.
In a time where Asian Americans have faced so much hatred because of COVID-19, “Severance'' provides an essential perspective.
We get to see the internal conflict between Candace’s American heritage and her Chinese heritage, but she’s also just a human being, who happens to be Asian, going through the same tragedies as everybody else.
Recently, I had to read “Oryx and Crake” by Margaret Atwood for a class, the only speculative fiction novel out of this bunch. From the perspective of the mysterious Snowman, Atwood walks readers through the twisted dystopia of a world where tech rules and the rich control it all.
“Oryx and Crake” is frightening in how well Atwood captures the underlying dangers of our current society. She accurately predicted the sinister growth of big corporations like Amazon in 2003, long before we came to depend on it during COVID-19.
The book also says a lot about the way we treated other human beings in desperate times. How often were we placated with reassurances like, “The virus only affects the elderly, the sick and the poor”?
Not only was this sentiment soon proved wrong, but it also reveals how easily we disregard the weakest among us. The existence of the Crakers in the novel, engineered to be the ideal human beings, reflects the skewed values of people in that dystopia and in real life; we place too much value on youth, health and riches.
When we think of a pandemic, our minds often lead us to imagine realities like the ones the greatest minds have created- zombies, apocalypse and terror.
The reality for us has changed drastically because of COVID-19, but if we look critically at pandemic fiction, we can not only see where we’ve gone wrong as a society, but we can reassess our values and look forward with optimism and gratitude.
