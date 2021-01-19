When we last left school, the world was OK. The federal government was moving along and everything seemed OK.
Trump hadn’t conceded yet and the big pressing matter for the federal government and America was the omnibus bill. For a moment, I was thinking that maybe we would have a government shutdown.
Federal Budget
I truly did not understand the hang-up of a stimulus package when a few months ago former President Donald Trump was against any sort of stimulus package. Now here he was, advocating for a bigger package.
This stunt was the start of the tragic events that were to follow. This was a desperate attempt to try and gain favor with the American people, and it seemed that it worked on his supporters.
Thankfully, the government shutdown was averted but looking back at this, the event was just more kindling added to the pile that the 2020 Presidential Elections created.
The Georgia Congressional Election
In my eyes, this was not even something worth trying to analyze. For the former president to ask an election official to find votes to make him win the state's election is just blatant fraud.
If a Democratic President did the same thing, the other side would be in an uproar too.
There is no excuse for this action. Period.
The President to continuing his lies of this being a fraudulent election only added gasoline to the fire.
The Speech, The Attack and The Count
Jan. 6, 2021, will forever be remembered. Not as a day such as 9/11 where thousands of American lives were lost due to terrorists, but rather as a day that a President of the United States incited an insurrection against his government.
The day the very heart of American democracy was defiled and blood was shed.
“Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated.”
These are words that the former president said to his supporters 15 minutes into his speech. About five minutes later, his supporters surrounding the Capitol breached the temporary barricades. The joint session of Congress had just been called into session.
An hour later, something that hasn’t happened since 1814 occurred. No longer protesters, but rather domestic terrorists, stormed the Capitol. For a full timeline of the attack visit this article by The New York Times.
The People’s House was overrun, offices destroyed, bombs were found and the greatest tragedy occurred; American citizens lost their lives.
The halls of democracy will be forever stained. The former president to releasing a statement to ask his supporters to go home was nothing short of mocking the American people and the tragedies that unfolded that day.
However, I can say that I was overjoyed when many Republicans voiced their disdain for the former president and for the event that unfolded that day. I was even more thrilled that the senators showed the most respect by either not cosigning electoral disputes or even debating.
Being part of Generation Z, born in 1999, this day will forever be ingrained in my memory, just as 9/11 will be forever ingrained in my parent's minds and Pearl Harbor will forever be ingrained in my grandparent's mind.
Impeachment
A week after the horrific events, the House of Representatives voted in favor of the article of impeachment for inciting an insurrection. At the time of writing this, around 90 suspects have been identified and are facing charges.
The Senate is now set to convene the trial soon. As of right now, no official date has been set, but it could be possible that the trial will start after the first 100 days of the Biden administration.
I hope this is the case especially becasue America needs time to heal and celebrate the continuance of democracy. America has several just as important issues that need to be addressed as quickly as possible.
I also hope that this time we can start seeing the full picture of what led up to the insurrection of the Capitol.
First 100 Days
Healing America and uniting both political parties to help the American people, COVID-19 and the vaccine and racial inequalities in America are just a few challenges facing President Joe Biden and his administration.
Now, more than ever, the American people need politicians to work together to help their fellow Americans. Many face homelessness, are still without jobs and are uncertain about the future.
America needs unity and hope. I hope that this administration will not shy away from the hard topics but rather face them and help America move forward.
Conclusion
We need our president and our legislature to support us and to keep the American dream and ideals alive.
“That all men are created equal, that we are endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights.” Words from the Declaration of Independence, and words that I still value 243 years later. Words that gave hope to my grandparents, who immigrated to America for a better life and a better future for their future children and grandchildren.
I also hope that our student government will continue the fight they based their campaign on, continuing to promote diversity, and that the student population will show tolerance toward all ideas that are either political or social.
Finally, I also have hope that 2021 will still be a better year than 2020.
