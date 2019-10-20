Ten years have passed, but Zombieland is still the same place where zombies roam and if you don’t follow the rules, you are bound to become a part of the undead. With a ten year gap out of the way, fans of “Zombieland” were excited with the announcement of a coming sequel with the name taken for Columbus’ rulebook, “Double Tap.”
“Zombieland: Double Tap” is directed by Ruben Fleischer and stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin as they return to their roles after ten years both in series and in reality. The film tells the story of Columbus and his apocalypse family as they journey from coast to coast to find one of their lost members while also continuing their efforts to survive in the zombie-filled world and the new threats that evolve within it.
The main pro in this film and the series is the chemistry the characters have with each other and the remarks they share throughout the movie. The entire cast’s performance is so well done in how they play off each other and how they show encouragement and affection. In the first film, they were just getting along and beginning to trust one another, but in this film, they are an established family who truly cares for one another.
Another pro is the absolutely amazing camerawork that is seen throughout. For example, there is a scene where Columbus and Wichita are having a very character-building conversation and the camera is doing a common over-the-shoulder shot that is mostly seen in movies with character-to-character dialogue. It is unnoticeable in the beginning but as the scene went on, I realized the entire scene was a one-take that remained unbroken since the beginning of the scene (note: the entire scene was five minutes).
This may not seem as important but, from a filmmaker’s eye, a scene like that would’ve taken a lot of time and coordination from both the director and the actors.
Mind you, that was only one scene whereas the remainder of the film is full of one takes, dynamic-action shots, and so much more. This film, so far, has been able to satisfy both the general audience with the narrative and the film-savvy audience with such great direction.
The only con of the film is the runtime and how short it seems when the viewer is so in tune with the story at hand. The film’s runtime is about an hour and a half, but it did not feel that long at all. This film could’ve been two hours long, and the audience wouldn’t have complained about the runtime. With such a short runtime and where the movie left off, one could only assume that there could be at least one more story to tell with these characters. The only problem is whether or not the studio makes a good enough profit to green-light another movie.
As of Oct. 20, this film has brought in $32 million worldwide with only $27 million coming in domestically. This is quite similar to the previous film which brought in $25 million in its opening week.
However, this can be mildly concerning to the production as a whole which had a budget of $42 million which, at the moment, puts the film at $10 million loss. There is no doubt that “Double Tap” will make back its budget, but what is concerning is whether or not it will be able to make back a decent enough profit to spawn at least one more movie.
The bad thing about a movie like this coming out ten years after its previous installment is the overall lack of interest from a new generation and the change in how comedy is taken or seen. The good thing about this film is how it does not care about the time that has passed. Sure, the plot has moved ten years as well but the film doesn’t hold back any punches when it comes to violence or comedy because their world ended in 2009.
In the end, “Zombieland: Double Tap” is a fun time at the movies and a nostalgia trip for fans of the first film while also being a brand new experience for new fans of the next generation. So if you have time this week, go have a fun time with this movie while the spooky season goes on.
