With Texas Tech football coming off a losing season of 5-7, according to sports-reference.com, the Red Raiders need to turn things around in order to keep up with the other sports on Tech’s campus.
The Red Raider football team has not had a winning season since the 2015 season and has not had a single winning record in conference play since the loss of head coach Mike Leach after the 2009 season.
During his tenure at Tech, Kliff Kingsbury had only two winning seasons throughout his career of six seasons, according to sports-reference.com. Kingsbury had a win percentage of .467 while coaching at Tech as he guided the Red Raiders to an overall record of 35-40.
The Tech basketball team, under fearless leader Chris Beard, just came off a 31-7 season after winning in the Final Four to advance to the National Championship game for the first time in program history.
In his three years at Tech, Beard has won over 70 percent of games. The basketball team has become a major attraction for Tech applicants as applications rose substantially during the March Madness Tournament.
The Tech football team has had a lackluster performance over the past years, only appearing in two bowl games and not winning any in the past five years, according to Sports-reference.com. The Red Raider’s highest finish in the AP Top 25 poll in the past 20 years was 12 at the end of the 2008 season under Mike Leach.
Tech’s football team is also under pressure from Tim Tadlock and the baseball team. The baseball team has appeared in the College World Series four times in the past six seasons. As the team has progressed in the recent years, the program made its deepest playoff run this past season making it to the Semifinal round before losing to Michigan, 15-3.
Tim Tadlock is coming off of his fifth 45+ win season, according to Tech Athletics. Tadlock, who once played for Tech, has been the saving grace for the baseball program. He took over a program that had won under 30 games for six of the previous seven years and turned it around to a team consistently making playoff runs.
Texas Tech’s football team needs Matt Wells to be the same saving grace that Tim Tadlock has been for the baseball team. Historically, Wells has had a .564 win percentage at Utah State while coming off of a 10 win season and finishing 22 in the AP Top 25 poll at the end of the season.
The men’s track & field team is also applying a lot of pressure to the football program after its Outdoor National Championship win. Divine Oduduru broke many records over this past season and now holds nine of the top-10 100m times as well as seven of the top-10 200m times in Tech history, according to Tech Athletics. Oduduru set six of his nine 100m records and four of his seven 200m records during the spring semester and NCAA Championship meet in June 2019.
This season, the football program needs to turn things around, whether it be a 7-5 season to slowly work our way up to winning more games. We’ve got some of the top recruits in the nations and some top tier talent on our team. It’s just a matter of working together as a team and winning games.
