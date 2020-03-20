With the spread of COVID-19 leading to the cancellation of almost every sport at the professional, collegiate and high school level, sports fans are scrambling to find something sports-related to watch while in quarantine.
As I am one of those people who have been switching the channels, watching old basketball games to fill the void of missing the 2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament, I’ve also come across several options to help pass time while I am stuck in my home.
For those who miss watching basketball and football games, two options arose amidst the spread of COVID-19. With everything going on, both the NBA League Pass and NFL Game Pass are currently offering complimentary access to watch old games for those itching to watch sports. Accounts for both of the passes do not require a credit card to sign up, so you don’t have to worry about getting charged once the leagues get back up and running.
Both the NFL and NBA passes provide both games from this previous season. The NFL Game Pass also lets sports fans watch any game since 2009, including previous Super Bowls and Pro Bowls. The NBA League Pass has the option for its subscribers to watch classic games, dating back to Bob Cousy’s last game in 1963. This is what interested me the most since I wasn’t alive to watch Bill Russell, Magic Johnson or Michael Jordan. Along with the classic games, a few former dunk contests are available for those with complimentary access.
While both the NFL Game Pass and NBA League Pass are great options to help pass time, there are also several television shows available on Netflix for those who are looking to get into something new.
My first suggestion is All American, a show that currently ranks in Netflix’s Top-10. The second season was just released as both seasons one and two consist of 16 42-minute episodes each. This fictional show is about a high school wide receiver who lives in a bad part of town and transfers to a nicer high school to give him a better opportunity to play at the next level. Upon arriving, he is forced to switch to a new position. While he battles with the change of position and playing with a team that doesn’t come from the same background as him, he also struggles with his hood treating him differently, as well as the hurdles that come with living around gang members.
Another show that I would recommend on Netflix is one of my all-time favorites, Friday Night Tykes. This is more of a documentary, following several teams associated with the San Antonio youth football league. The show follows several teams, some that are unbeatable and some that struggle to win a game. While watching little kids play football may not sound too appealing, once you start Friday Night Tykes, it is hard to stop watching. The show has four seasons, consisting of 41 total episodes.
For those who don’t want to watch little leaguers play football, QB1 is a great option as it is also a documentary series on Netflix. This show focuses on three top high school quarterbacks from across the nation. This show interested me because some of the quarterbacks in the show have had great starts to their careers in college such as Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Ohio State’s Justin Fields. While college football fans know those names for what they have done in college, it is cool to step back and watch the quarterbacks’ ups and downs from when they were in high school.
Last Chance U is another documentary series exclusive to Netflix that sports fans would enjoy. This show follows a JUCO football team filled with players who are looking for a second chance to play Division I football after getting kicked out of their former schools. Most of the time, the players just had bad attitudes and were unwilling to learn, but after being humbled at a JUCO, some of the players made it back to the Division I level, including former Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen. Last Chance U consists of four seasons and 30 total episodes.
As the past four shows listed are all football-related, Netflix’s Basketball or Nothing is a show I would recommend for basketball fans. This is another documentary series as the show follows the Chinle High School basketball team. With a coaching change, the team transitions from playing rez ball to fundamental basketball in hopes of winning a championship. The school is also a part of the Navajo Nation Reservation, the largest reservation in the United States and the series shows the struggles the players go through off of the court as they don’t live the same life as most high schoolers. There is just one six-show season, so it’s a show you can knock out in one day.
Cheer is another television show recommendation that could be streamed on Netflix. This is another documentary series, following the Navarro cheer team and it was eye-opening for me as a sports fan. Some people may not think of cheer as a sport, but this show proves that opinion wrong. The series shows what the athletes go through in preparation to win a national championship, including several injuries and how the team overcomes those obstacles. This is another six-episode season series, but I would highly recommend giving it a try if you are looking for something to watch.
My final television show recommendation is one of my all-time favorites, Friday Night Lights, which can be watched on Hulu. This a fictional show about a high school football team in a small town, where football is idolized. A coach and his team face hurdles such as injuries, politics and adversity. This show will give you chills and you will be emotionally invested in the five seasons of the show. There are 76 episodes, so it should last the entire quarantine.
