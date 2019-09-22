When it came time to make my final decision about where to attend graduate school, I considered many factors. These included funding opportunities, professor relationships, research interests, courses offered, etc. Never did I think an outdoor pool should be an element in my decision-making process.
To be clear, I did not choose Texas Tech for the Student Leisure Pool, but perhaps I should have. With a 645-foot lazy river, 25 person hot tub, 10-foot drop slide, eight lane lap pool, four lane free play/fitness pool and more, the Texas Tech Student Leisure Pool serves as the largest college campus leisure pool in the United States, according to the Texas Tech Recreational Sports website.
Coming from an undergraduate school with only an indoor pool, I was delighted to have access to any outdoor water facility, especially the largest one in the country. After my sister and I drove the 12-hour trek to Lubbock in August, we immediately rewarded ourselves by jumping into the huge outdoor pool. I swam two more times within the first week of classes and plan to go as often as possible before the dreadful day the facility closes for the winter.
As much as I love flipping off the diving board, dropping from the slide and sitting in the hot tub, nothing comes close to floating in the lazy river. When I’m not in class, lab or the library, chances are I’m soaking up the sun in the steady stream. Each time I swim in the luxurious pool, I have similar thoughts glide through my mind just as I’m gliding around the aquatic loop.
My first thought—this water temperature is perfect. Stepping off the hot pavement into the pool, I worry the water will be too hot for my comfort or colder than necessary to cool off from the sun. But to my surprise, it’s just right. I slide into the pleasant water, cold enough to relieve me from the sun but warm enough to keep me from shivering.
Second; wow, I’m moving quickly. The jets propel me forward at a much faster speed than I anticipated. I struggle to find my footing amongst the rapid current before finally giving in to a floating position. I let the tide carry me around, occasionally checking for other lazy river goers to avoid any collisions.
Third; everyone here is so attractive. I’m a strong believer that every body is a swimsuit body. I love the confidence that exudes from students and families tanning in the sun or chatting in the hot tub. There’s nothing more glamorous than enjoying a summer afternoon lounging by the pool. If you’ve been dodging the recreation center due to appearance insecurities, I promise that you already have a perfect swimsuit body because you can put a swimsuit on your body.
Fourth; tubing is the best way to go. I notice some of my fellow floaters seem to be in an even more relaxed state than I am as a result of utilizing the pool’s tubes. They have clear circular ones to prop your legs up and tilt your head back, or rectangular blue sheets to stretch out your full body. After trying out the two options, I can say they are both solid choices and will definitely enhance the lazy river experience.
Fifth; I could live here. With the calm music softly playing through the speakers and my toes dragging in the water as my tube is sent along, I am at complete peace. It’s hard to worry about upcoming deadlines or school responsibilities or anything really when the sun is shining and the river is flowing.
Sixth; Where is everyone? Each time I’ve had the opportunity to swim, I have been one of relatively few. In a school of 38,209 students, according to U.S. News and World Reports, I expected the whole place to be packed. Instead, every day that I leave the gym through the pool, I only see a couple of students and faculty taking advantage of the lap lanes and cascading water wet deck.
For selfish reasons, I wish I could tell you that the pool really isn’t that great, and you aren’t missing out if you don’t go regularly. But alas, I am a journalist and therefore committed to only publishing the truth.
Please, don’t sleep on the largest college leisure pool in the country. We’re pretty darn lucky to have such an incredible spot on the campus we call home.
