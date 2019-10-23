At the beginning of this month, people on social media began posting their “31 Days of Halloween Movie Picks,” where every day of the month, they would have a viewing of one of their favorite horror movies to get into the Halloween spirit. To some, the choice of which movies to watch are very easy because of their love of the holiday, but to others, this can be tough.
The choices can vary between seasonal movies that fill the viewer with the nostalgia of times going door to door trick-or-treating or horror movies that send the viewer under the covers reliving the feelings of their first viewing. The lists of movies are endless but, at the same time, can be rather small based on what kind of person they are; those who like to reminisce and those who like to get scared.
To assist those who need a few flicks to add to their list, here are some movies that I believe should fill at least one slot to get scared during the month.
At the top of the Halloween nostalgia list is the timeless classic, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” This film was released in 1966 and continues to impact generations today with the classic character of Charlie Brown and the absolutely hilarious dialogue from Charles M. Schulz.
The film tells the story of Charlie Brown and his friend going trick-or-treating and going to the pumpkin field in hopes of being visited by the spirit of the Great Pumpkin. With its classic comedy and animation style, this film is a symbol of the Halloween season and should be on everyone’s movie lists.
Getting more into the wicked factor, the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus” is a great Disney classic to watch with friends and a memorable fall classic. This film was directed by Kenny Ortega and stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as a trio of witches who have been resurrected and begin to terrorize the people of Salem, Massachusetts.
“Hocus Pocus” is a fun time and was made with the spirit of Halloween with its amazing acting and an original song that has immortalized itself into the season of this holiday. Because of this, it easily takes a slot on the list.
At the halfway point of nostalgic and scary, Tim Burton’s legendary film “Nightmare Before Christmas,” is a perfect pick and is the only film to be viewed as both a Halloween movie and a Christmas movie. This film was directed by Henry Selick and was brought to life with the amazing stop-motion effects presented by Burton and his team.
The entirety of production took place over the span of three years and it shows with the love and care that went into creating this masterpiece. Not only does it have an amazing original story, but it also has some of the best music that has, in and of itself, immortalized it as the ultimate Halloween soundtrack.
Now that the nostalgia has been felt, it is time to move into pure horror with John Carpenter’s 1982 film, “The Thing.” This film was directed by Carpenter and has Kurt Russel lead a team of researchers against a shapeshifting monster that threatens the human race at a research station in Antarctica.
This movie, not only being a favorite of the genre, is a great horror movie that will send anyone under the covers with its great premise setting and amazing practical effects brought to life by Rob Bottin and his team of artists. “The Thing” is unbelievably terrifying and is one of the best picks to have on a list of Halloween movies.
To close out the season, no one can argue that Carpenter’s 1978 slasher, perfectly titled, “Halloween” is, by far, the best movie revolving around the season of All Hallows Eve. This film is directed, written and surprisingly scored by Carpenter and stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence and Nick Castle as The Shape himself, Michael Myers.
This film tells the story of Michael Myers and his rampage on the town of Haddonfield as he stalks a babysitter on the night of Halloween. This movie’s premise is a classic “slasher versus babysitter” trope and is now seen today as a cliche.
For a film to be the starting point of a vapid expression of the genre is a big deal and is something that is rarely seen today. This film is a perfect Halloween pick, not just because it is in the name, but because it is a great film that continues to scare audiences on every viewing.
Whether it is for nostalgia or for horror, Halloween is the best season for movies and will continue to have films added every year from now until the foreseeable future.
