Have you ever complimented someone and watched as their face lit up? Have you ever told a friend how much they mean to you and seen the positive impact of your comment?
There is nothing more rewarding than knowing that you were the reason someone smiled today or felt positively about themselves. I strive for that feeling whenever possible, and I recently had the opportunity to share the appreciation with people that I love very dearly.
Each year during family weekend, Texas Tech awards a few lucky family members with the prestigious Tech Parent of the Year and Tech Grandparent of the Year awards. This year, I decided to nominate my mom and dad, along with my grandmothers.
Although my parents unfortunately were not selected, my grandmothers actually won. With my paternal grandmother in California and my maternal grandmother in Missouri, I felt pretty sure that they would not travel all the way to Texas for the ceremony, but I was happy enough to give them the title alone.
When I called each of them to reveal the good news, I had no expectations for their reactions. I simply wanted to give them a fraction of the happiness back they have given me throughout my childhood and into my adulthood.
But when I heard their responses over the phone and FaceTime, I knew my efforts had paid off. They were both so honored I took time to submit a nomination package on their behalf and that the university selected them for recognition. I could tell I achieved my goal of returning some of the joy they have given me.
They were both so enthused, in fact, they wanted to fly in for the ceremony. My paternal grandmother had a conflicting family wedding, so she unfortunately was unable to make the visit. To my surprise, my maternal grandmother and mom were able to book flights and a hotel during a football game weekend with only a two-week notice.
Although my mom researched the ceremony ahead of time, my grandma had no idea what was coming. My mom thought it would be fun to devise a secret plan to keep the ceremony a surprise.
We bought tickets to the game and sat in the beating sun for the first quarter and most of the second quarter. A few minutes before the end of the second quarter, and before we were supposed to meet the rest of the group for the ceremony, my mom told my grandma that I had friends in the opposite side of the stadium for us to meet up with during halftime.
My grandma had no reason to be suspicious, so the three of us began the long trek from our seats to a meeting point four gates away. After what felt like forever, we finally found the Parent and Family Relations representatives, who began to escort all of the nominees onto the field.
By this point, my grandma knew we weren’t reuniting with friends anymore. She asked why it looked why we were exiting the stadium, so my mom and I finally confessed the truth. We explained that the award involved more than just a title, but also included a plaque and recognition in front of the whole stadium.
I watched her mouth drop as we marched past dancers, photographers, band members and even football players on the field. We lined up with the other award winners for pictures and instructions of where to look while the camera panned past us.
It was at this moment that I handed her the plaque with her name and “Texas Tech Grandparent of the Year 2019.” I felt another wave of instant gratification while watching her beam at the present.
My mom accepted the second plaque on behalf of my paternal grandmother, and we enjoyed our 15 seconds of fame on the big screen while the announcer impressively butchered our names. We took our time slowly exiting the field, soaking up every image of the halftime show.
Later that weekend, we FaceTimed my other grandmother to show off her own plaque and to describe the scene. She was so impressed with the ceremony and with our story of being able to surprise my grandma by walking onto the field.
By chatting with other family members this past week, I have discovered that both of my grandmothers have bragged about this honor to just about everyone they know. My parents have heard the story repeated so many times at various family gatherings, but they don’t mind listening to it again.
Writing the essay and submitting the award nomination package took no more than an hour of my time. Yet the endeavor clearly meant so much to two people that I love. Oftentimes, it is not the most expensive or strenuous acts of kindness that reap the most benefits.
While we may regularly think kind thoughts about others, we generally do not express them aloud or in essay format. It is easy to forget the joy that we have the ability to evoke within loved ones by doing things as simple as stating our appreciation.
As cheesy as it may sound, I encourage you to spread the love whenever you get the chance. And hey, if you are a student, there is always next year’s awards ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.