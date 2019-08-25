In many ways, starting senior years feels more like an end than a beginning. Regardless of what each of us has planned for our next adventures, the feeling of nostalgia is often inevitable when we realize a major chapter of our life is slowly coming to an end. Mostly though, and hopefully you understand where I’m coming from, I feel terrified.
While there is a fear of leaving the comfortable, it’s more frightening for me to think about all of the unknowns. It’s a state of constantly wondering “What’s next?” Even still, for those of us with any clue of what we want to do after college, there are still so many moving parts that are anxiety-inducing at best.
Part of me wants to crawl back into bed when I think about graduating.
The thought makes me want to hide under the covers like I used to when I was a little girl imagining there were monsters under the bed. The only problem is, this time it’s not my own imagination I’m trying to hide from. Instead, it’s starting law school applications and making grown-up decisions about the future. Unfortunately, the perpetual motion of time isn’t deterred by blankets, prayers and holy water like the imaginary monsters were.
When I started undergrad I was seventeen, scared and unsure as to exactly where life would take me. I was excited to become someone and learn about the world, but I was naïve and in many ways, I still am. Like I did then, I feel entirely unprepared for what comes next. I’m only a few years older and the process is starting all over again, except hey, who decided to raise the stakes?
Right now, the only thing I’m absolutely certain about is the fact that I made the right decision coming to Texas Tech. Naturally, not every moment since my arrival here in Lubbock has been transformative. Honestly, many of the moments have felt mundane and many memories sort of blend into a blur of late nights studying in the library and early mornings writing papers for class and columns for The Daily Toreador.
Truthfully, those difficult moments when I felt like I couldn’t possibly stay up one more night studying or take one more exam, were when I felt the most growth occurred for me as a student. These were the moments I learned that even when I might feel like I can’t keep going, I do. I learned that I am stronger than I thought I was, and my friends and colleagues are too.
College students find a way to keep pushing when we think we’ve reached our limit, and that’s valuable. The skills we learn in college will translate into skills we use in the “real world” to find jobs. The perseverance and intellectual stamina we develop as students means we’ll work twice as hard for our careers.
I think we learn a lot from the towns we have the opportunity to live in too. Interacting with the communities around us makes us better adults and ultimately, more well-rounded and empathetic people.
I have personally grown to love Lubbock in the time that I’ve lived here. It’s quiet at times and other times, like during the Final Four, the city is alight with excitement (I’m looking at you, flaming scooter).
Yes, it’s different than where I grew up, but I have loved it just the same. I, like every other Tech student, have learned about life from interacting with people in the community. Whether it’s a kind word from another dog owner at the dog park or a helping hand from a good Samaritan when your car breaks down, there are countless lessons to derive from the people I’ve met in West Texas.
Inevitably, Lubbock has earned a permanent place in my heart. The tenderness and affection I feel for this city and the people in it weighs heavily on me, knowing that I will be moving on to my next adventure in a new city after this school year.
How many of my favorite Lubbock things will I have to say goodbye to in the coming months? Will I cry when I do them for the last time and close the curtain on this chapter of my life? Luckily, I still have some time before that final goodbye. For now, it’s enough to enjoy my peaceful Lubbock life and the sweet friends I’ve made in my time living here.
