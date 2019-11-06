Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Windy with a steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.