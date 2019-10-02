This past week marked the start of the Jewish New Year, year 5780 based on the Hebrew calendar. At sundown on Sunday, Sept. 29, Rosh Hashanah began as the first of the Jewish High Holy Days.
Every year, Jews spend 10 days reflecting on their lives and conclude the reflections on Yom Kippur, which ends on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 9 this year. Rosh Hashanah celebrates the beginning of a sweet new year, and Yom Kippur serves as a day of atonement where many Jews fast for 25 hours as a way to atone for their sins.
Growing up in a predominantly Jewish community, I had the privilege of observing the High Holy Days alongside most of my family and friends. The high school I attended, Ladue, was oftentimes referred to as “LaJew” due to our high Jewish population. Although it is a public high school and technically was not canceled during the holidays, teachers were instructed to not assign any projects or exams that would interfere with students’ observances. Many of the non-Jewish students chose to skip classes because they knew school would basically turn into a study hall.
Completing my undergraduate career at a university with only a five percent Jewish population came as quite the culture shock. I knew that the school had two active Jewish student organizations and a Jewish fraternity, so I was a bit shocked when many of my fellow students told me that I was the first Jew they had ever met in person.
I received a few ignorant comments but was impressed for the most part with the acceptance and open-mindedness I experienced from the student body. Our Jewish organizations came together to hold a nonreligious service last fall for the victims of the Pittsburgh temple shooting, and many non-Jewish students and faculty showed up in support.
Even so, observing Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur was a very different experience in this new place. The school did not shut down as my previous one had done, and I struggled to keep up with assignments and classes that I missed for services.
Professors were very understanding, but I felt alone for the first time during the holidays going to a different synagogue surrounded by strangers.
The High Holy Days became easier as the years went on. Something very special about Judaism is that the prayers and songs are very similar between temples. It is easy to catch on and I began to form a community within a formerly unfamiliar group. By the end of my four years in college, it was difficult to say goodbye to my small Jewish community and leave them for yet another new location with a new set of strangers.
When it came time for my final graduate school decision, I wound up choosing between Texas Tech and Tulane University. Most of my friends and family members were shocked when I picked Texas Tech because Tulane is known for having a very large Jewish population. Within the community, we jokingly call it “Jewlane”. If you couldn’t tell, Jews as a whole generally enjoy puns.
All jokes aside, although I felt confident with my decision to attend school here, I did feel hesitant about revealing myself as a Jew in West Texas. I checked ahead of time and discovered that there is one Jewish temple in Lubbock, but I had no idea how many students or Lubbock residents identified as Jewish or attended the synagogue.
In Sunday School, we learn a song that says “wherever you go, there’s always someone Jewish. You’re never alone when you say you’re a Jew. So, when you’re not home, and you’re somewhere kind of newish, the odds are don’t look far ‘cause they’re Jewish too.’”
I always assumed that this rhyme was nothing more than a coping mechanism for preparing kids how to handle life as a religious minority, but I have learned that there may be more truth to the song than I initially gave credit. In Lubbock, my neighbor told me that he is Jewish after overhearing my phone conversation about temple.
Through a discussion about ancestry and heritage, I discovered that another member of my own department is Jewish. I even stumbled across a Texas Tech Jewish group at the student organization fair.
In addition to the Jewish community, there is also more interest and acceptance of Judaism here than I expected. I felt safe enough to tell my friends that I’m Jewish and to even wear a shirt one day with Hebrew writing.
No one made any negative remarks about my shirt and I heard a hearty “L’chaim” while walking past one student. I received a lot of respectful questions from new friends, and my roommate was interested enough to ask to accompany me to temple one time.
Thank you to everyone that has accepted or even embraced the Jewish religion and culture into the relatively diverse Lubbock community. I’d like to say shana tova (“a good year”) to all of my fellow members of the tribe.
