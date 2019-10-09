Multiple faculty members at Texas Tech come from foreign countries or did not grow up speaking English. With perseverance, these individuals learned a second language to become educators in Lubbock, which is an achievement that needs to be respected rather than ridiculed when miscommunication arises in the classroom.
Despite these professors’ efforts to start a new chapter in their lives, when they have a thick accent, some students react with intolerance, as they feel they cannot learn from someone they cannot understand.
There have been many moments on campus where I would overhear students attributing their failure or confusion in a class to their professor with a thick accent. This blame would sometimes be linked with insensitive jokes regarding how that professor speaks.
It is reasonable if a student feels they cannot learn effectively from someone who has an accent that is difficult to comprehend, but that does not mean a professor should be disrespected because he or she cannot be as easily understood.
Being bitter toward an educator and their grasp of English, regardless of that educator’s position or education level, is disrespectful.
Someone who is making an effort to speak a foreign language and follow the social norms of a foreign country is going to struggle and not present themselves clearly at times, which is why people need to be open-minded about the struggles the person may be facing.
If someone were to tell me about a person who came to America to pursue their passion and share it with students, I would think that person should be respected. Unfortunately, some students do not share the same sentiments.
Since I never had to move to another country or learn another culture to communicate with people, I as a student feel I have no right to speak to the struggles of a professor who is practicing the English language.
This mindset definitely applies to college professors, as not only does a faculty member from another country have to learn another language, but they also have to teach a subject in a new language.
Now, one may be wondering why a person not experienced in English wants to teach at a university in the U.S. that consists of mostly English-speaking students, faculty and staff. I do not know why, as there could be a variety of reasons for each professor.
Whether it be because of social or political issues in their home country or the opportunities for stability in America, a professor may not have had a choice in moving to America. If one moves to America and has the necessary experience to teach in a specific field, teaching may be the best and only route that will provide them stability and fulfillment.
Everyone has the right to do what is best for them, and sometimes, that consists of facing obstacles, such as navigating a new country and learning to speak another language.
At Tech, faculty members, staff members and students have the right to educational and job opportunities no matter their grasp of the English language.
I can write all day about how a student should be open-minded regarding the difficulties a teacher has to deal with when learning another language. But when one’s grade is on the line, putting the blame on an outside factor may be a student’s first reaction, which is not okay.
Obviously, when a teacher has a thick accent, learning can be hindered, as it will take students time to understand what the teacher means and how they pronounce certain English words. When a student quickly condemns the professor and the way they teach their class, that is when issues arise.
Taking the time to speak individually with the professor or posing a question during class are ways students can work to further understand what the teacher is wanting to say.
I do not know how many times I have sat in a class, and students just look at each other when a professor with an accent says something that is unclear.
Even if students are making efforts to meet with the faculty member, and no progress is being made, the first action should not be to criticize the educator for their shortcomings in communication. If one cannot rely on his or her professor, multiple tutoring resources and supplemental instruction resources are available on campus.
No matter the situation, no one should be disrespected because they cannot get their point across during an initial conversation or cannot say an English word correctly.
Even though the conversation or lecture is not going well, asking a professor to repeat and clarify information or talking one-on-one can make a huge difference, as the students are not the only ones who are learning.
