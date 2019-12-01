As the year comes to a close, the holidays are already upon us and leave us with time to spend with our families. Of course, Thanksgiving has passed, but there is still so much more the fall and winter seasons have to offer us whether we celebrate Christmas or any other holiday.
The holidays are a time of year where everyone can grow closer to their families and celebrate another year of being together. With there being so much, there are a few events that should be pointed out and put on everyone’s to-do list so they may fully enjoy their holidays.
Whether we celebrate the holidays or not, every family should have at least one family dinner together and discuss what they have done during the year to show their growth as a person. Sure, there might be the occasional question of “How’s school going?” or “Where’s your life at right now?” that might send you into another existential crisis, but that is their way of caring about you and wondering how you’ve been.
It is also a way of catching up with family members who you haven’t seen in some time and have wondered what they have been doing or what they are pursuing in life. This is the ultimate form of family bonding; eating and talking to those you’re grown with and reconnecting with those you have grown apart from.
Another family event that should be on everyone’s to-do list is the viewing of all of the original holiday movies that come with the seasonal cheer. This event is mostly a nostalgic trip for the children of the past but is a good lesson for the children of the future of the importance of the holidays. It is a good way to settle down after the holiday feast with the discussion of the present and look back on memories of holidays past when the times were so much simpler.
An event like this is the easiest way to get the entire family to sit down and laugh at the times of childhood glee that came with previous viewings of movies such as “A Christmas Story,” or “Home Alone” or even “Die Hard.”
If you want an even bigger nostalgia trip, put on any of the original Rankin/Bass television specials to spark up memories like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town” or “Frosty the Snowman.” This little event is a big one in my household because it gives my family time to reflect on times where these movies were the highlight of the season and take a look at how far we have come.
One of the final things that every family should dedicate some time to doing is climbing into the back of somebody’s truck or car and go driving to look at all of the Christmas lights. It is a fun time, not only because of the spectacle of how dedicated people are to their decorations but because it is an example of the beauty that comes out of Christmas.
The mixture of a thousand lights all saying the same thing: “We are a family, and we stand together in celebration.” That is what Christmas is about. Looking at these lights pushes us to look at our family and be proud of how united we are going into the future. That is the spirit of Christmas future in a nutshell; beauty enchanted.
All that is left is to hand out the presents and start popping fireworks to another year’s end as we roll into a new one. Whatever the new year or even the new decade has to offer us, we can all say for sure that we are happy to spend it with our families and go through it together.
