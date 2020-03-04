Super Tuesday has come and gone, and I’m sure I was not the only one watching this election very closely. As the polls closed on Tuesday night and the votes were reported, I can honestly say I was not expecting this outcome for the Democratic candidates.
At the time of me writing this opinion, Joe Biden looks like the Democratic candidate with the most votes with the states reporting 90 percent votes counted. However, Bernie Sanders is not too far behind Biden.
I was not surprised by these two candidates being the front runners. I’ll get to my reason why later in the column. Let’s first look at the candidates who dropped out before and after Super Tuesday, and the candidates that did not do so well.
On Monday, I got a news alert that Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspended his bid for president. This surprised me because some polls were reporting he was a leading contender in some early voting states.
As a mayor who ran a presidential campaign, Buttigieg doing so well was a complete shock to me. I can say that he was not on my political radar until I started seeing polls placing him in third, so this columnist has to give him applause for running a fantastic campaign. I would not be surprised to see his name pop up more in the realm of politics in the future.
A day later, Amy Klobuchar suspended her campaign, and after the election, Michael Bloomberg suspended his campaign. At the time of writing this column, Elizabeth Warren has not suspended her campaign.
However, she did not do as well as some expected, me included, and I would not be surprised if she was going to drop out in the next couple of days. Now let’s talk about the clear front runners for the Democratic nomination.
While watching the news on Super Tuesday and talking with friends and family, I can say I was not the only one that saw a certain trend. That trend was some voters were deciding at the last minute on who to vote for.
The main reason I could see for this was the candidate they were originally going to vote for dropped out last minute. So, it was no longer voting for the candidate who I agree with, but voting for the candidate who I think will beat President Trump. Most voters felt the likely candidates for the challenge are Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Now that Super Tuesday has winnowed the field, the rest of the states that still have upcoming elections have the luxury of voting for “who do I agree with the most.” With that being said, a trend that has always been there will become relevant to this particular race; I will call it a battle of the generations.
Bernie has been the voice of the younger and new voter generation. He has a way with the youth, and his rhetoric resounds with them. On the other hand, Biden is the voice of the older Democratic voters. His rhetoric isn’t shocking when compared to Sanders, and the older voters find favor with him.
Now, I will ask you once again readers, start paying attention to this election. Start informing yourself of all political candidates. Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, educate yourself and join the political conversation.
I especially plea to the new generation of voters and those who did not vote in the last Presidential Election; we saw what happened in 2016 when we didn’t vote. We have a voice, and it is our constitutional duty to use that voice and to be heard.
