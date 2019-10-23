At this point in the semester, you might be feeling like, for lack of a better word, death itself. Unfortunately, as an adult, it can be difficult if not impossible to suspend the attention required to fulfill our responsibilities in order to care for ourselves.
Over the years, it has become clear that adulthood is even more challenging when you add attending university to the mix. It is even more complex for us to navigate adulthood when we are constantly learning new things, trying to stay involved on campus and on top of all that, always working toward the ultimate goal of graduation. As we would say in Spanish, “siempre estamos en la lucha.”
The fight never ends. To an extent, there is a lot of truth to this particular saying. Just in my own life, it seems I am literally always in motion. If it is not class, it is work or friends asking to find time to go out, or my dogs needing to go on walks.
There is always something that needs to be done and attended to, without so much as a day off most weeks. I am not sure exactly what I expected out of adulthood, but I do not think this was it.
Lately though, it has been more overwhelming to have to deal with all of my responsibilities simply because I have been getting sick and feel like I have had no chance to recuperate my health since I am needed in so many aspects of my life.
The most striking aspect of this situation is it is not unique for this to happen. Just among my close friends, so many of us have gotten sick and continued going to class even when we know we should not.
With so many of us feeling the same way, we get stuck in a situation where we know we should take time not to pass on our ailment, but still are desperate to make sure our grades do not slip because of the time it takes to recover.
Part of me understands that it is better just to take time away when we are contagious so we do not create the situation I just described, but almost no one is willing to take the risk of missing classes or other responsibilities to do this.
Fortunately, there are some professors who go out of their way to give students three unexcused absences that will not affect our grade. At the same time, though, many of us still tend to feel pressured to attend class to make sure we are not missing any information that will be on the next exam or a tidbit that will help us on the big project we are working on regardless of the professor’s policy.
In these instances, it may be the case that it is our fault for not using one of our absences when we are ill, but at the same time, it is concerning that there is a trend among so many students to value a few days of education over our actual health.
The reality is this mentality is ingrained in American teenagers from a young age. An article from the Chicago Tribune discussed how many high school students believe there is no fate worse than failure, a mentality I think continues to be prevalent in the lives of college students.
From a young age we’re taught college is the ultimate goal. We have worked hard and lost sleep to get into a good school, so when we finally get here, it is hard to change that one-track mentality. Unfortunately, it takes a lot of emotional unpacking to get to a point where we as students can learn how to care for ourselves while also attending to our responsibilities.
Essentially, it has to be a balancing act. While it is incredibly important that we continue getting things done and showing up to class despite things that are going on in our lives, it is crucial that we take the time to remember that our health matters more sometimes.
This mentality that is so ingrained in us is ultimately detrimental to us. There will almost always be time to fix things, but our health is priceless. It is crucial we start to value ourselves ahead of outside factors.
If I continue to be sick, it is just much harder for me to be a student, an editor, a friend and a dog mom, so next time you are contagious, think twice before pushing yourself too hard and trying to show up to everything. I know I will.
