Former Texas Tech forward and center Norense Odiase signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.
As Odiase heads to Phoenix, Arizona, the big man will see a familiar face in former Red Raider forward Tariq Owens, according to arizonasports.com. In July, Owens signed a one-year Exhibit 10 contract with the Suns as well. With the addition of Odiase, the two big men from Tech’s national runner-up 2018-19 team will reunite.
To clarify what an Exhibit 10 contract is, in the offseason teams in the National Basketball Association have a roster size of 20 players, according to hoopsrumors.com. Once the regular season approaches, the teams’ rosters are cut to 15 players.
Exhibit 10 contracts are two-way one-year deals for the minimum salary, according to hoopsrumors.com. Although the contracts are worth the minimum salary, some players could earn a signing bonus worth up to $50,000 as there is no compensation protection.
In the offseason, players under an Exhibit 10 contract, like Odiase and Owens, will attend their team’s camp to possibly make the regular-season roster, according to hoopsrumors.com. If the players under an Exhibit 10 contract do not make the team’s regular-season roster, the players will become affiliate players and will compete in the G League.
After not getting drafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, earning a shot to make an NBA roster with an Exhibit 10 contract would be a great chance for the big men to show that they can play at the professional level.
While at Tech, Odiase averaged 5.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game on a .527 shooting percentage, according to sports-reference.com. Despite his season-ending injury in his 2016-17 season, Odiase was a reliable big man for the Red Raiders, recording 113 starts in 128 games played at Tech.
From watching him last season, you can tell that Odiase loves the game of basketball and nothing, other than an injury, will stop him from playing. In his senior season, two of Odiase’s cousins died in a car accident, and the senior still played in Tech’s game against Baylor the next day.
After watching the senior take the court during that game, it gave me Isaiah Thomas and Marcus Smart vibes. Thomas played a day after his sister died and Smart continued to play for the Celtics following the death of his mother.
Although it is not a statistic that can be measured on a box score, having a heart for the game is something that every player must have to make it at the professional level.
Along with Odiase, Owens also has a shot at making the Suns’ roster after going undrafted following his senior season. Owens only played with Tech for one season as he was one of two graduate transfers on the Red Raiders’ roster last season.
In his final season of eligibility, Owens averaged 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, according to sports-reference.com. The forward also posted a .611 shooting percentage, the best of his career.
With Owens, I think his strength is his length and athleticism. On the offensive end, the majority of Owens’ points last season came from dunks and alley-oops. Defensively, Owens’ length and athleticism helped the 6-10 forward lead the team in blocks, ranking among the best in program history.
The graduate transfer set Tech’s single-season block record after deflecting 92 shots last season, according to Tech Athletics. He also set the single-game block record with eight blocks against Memphis at the beginning of the season. Regarding blocks, Owens’ most famous play with the Red Raiders was his late-game block in the NCAA Tournament to help secure Tech’s win against Gonzaga in the last minute of the game.
Although both Odiase and Owens have proven that they can play at the professional level, each player has weaknesses that could prevent them from playing in the NBA.
For Odiase, he is a good rebounder, but outside of that, he does not have the athleticism that most young big men have in the NBA. Along with his athleticism, he does not shoot from behind the arc. In today’s NBA, I feel like it is a requirement for every player to at least attempt three-pointers. Without the shot from deep, opponents can just leave Odiase open from behind the arc, kind of like the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons.
Owens can shoot both mid-range and behind the arc as Tech fans saw last season. My concern for Owens is his size. While Owens is 6-10, the forward only weighs 205 pounds. This could play a role in determining if he makes the roster. I just cannot see him guarding star centers like Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, or Nikola Jokic.
Concerns aside, I think both Owens and Odiase could help the Suns, who finished at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 19-63 overall record. I would like to see Odiase and/or Owens earn playing time in the NBA, but seeing the two in the same jersey again is nostalgic as a student at Tech.
