As of Sept. 11, there have been a total of 294 mass shootings in America this year according to the Gun Violence Archive. This means that there have been 40 more mass shootings in 2019 than the current number of days in the year.
To my editor’s grievance, I have delayed the completion of this article for quite some time now, mostly due to the sensitive and polarizing nature of the subject matter. That said, in light of recent events—namely the tragic shootings in both El Paso and Midland/Odessa—I believe this column is long overdue.
I have worked for KAMC News for nearly seven months now, and by extension, I have had no choice but to familiarize myself with each of the all-too-common reports of mass shootings. While I remain abundantly content with my position, I can’t help but wonder if I, along with the rest of society, am becoming desensitized to the grotesque nature of mass shootings, and the ineffective way we choose to discuss the topic.
I am usually very opinionated, something I believe to be both a virtue and a flaw. On one hand, I believe that it stimulates confidence, making people more inclined to stand up for what they believe in. On the other hand, if one is too opinionated, they can inadvertently restrain themselves from keeping an open mind when considering other viewpoints.
This has become a rather significant vice within our society when discussing any major topic that is politically influenced. When it comes to gun violence, I believe my opinion is essentially made worthless by the predisposition of people’s uncompromising outlook on the respective issue. Simply put, what I say does not matter because those who disagree will refuse to take my thoughts into consideration.
To disagree with a certain viewpoint is ultimately inevitable, but to disregard it entirely is essentially the death of progression. How are we to move forward and overcome such a catastrophe if we remain fixed in the same argumentative cycle every time it is topically relevant? It seems that we are reaching the point of being so adamant in defending our own point of view that we are losing focus on the main issue: actually solving the problem.
The core of this predicament stems from the drastic polarization between political parties in recent years. In this case, I believe that both sides are to blame for America’s voluntary deafness to the sound of productive discussion. At the risk of developing a needlessly complicated analogy, America is currently behaving like a dysfunctional family with two parents arguing over an injured child who has cut themselves with a pair of scissors.
As one parent argues that the child shouldn’t have had access to the scissors in the first place, the other argues that there are plenty of other children with scissors who have the sense not to injure themselves. While there is merit to both sides, the child is left sitting there injured still, scissors in hand, as the parents continuously argue over whose point is more valid.
I honestly believe that both factions have justifiable points regarding how we go about preventing gun violence, but nothing seems to be getting done on either side. I don’t believe in completely “disarming America,” yet I think that the average citizen having access to military grade weapons is utterly ludicrous.
I am also of the opinion that mental health plays a significant role in mass shootings, and therefore, I believe that extensive background and mental health checks would be incredibly effective in preventing such people from posing a threat to both themselves and others. Whether you agree or disagree is beside the point—it’s worth noting that all of these ideas have been brought up from both sides of the political spectrum, yet very little has been done to actually see any of them through.
In spite of the monotonous and repetitive contentions regarding which methods would be most effective, both parties generally agree that gun violence is an epidemic that needs to be solved. So why are mass shootings still a devastatingly common occurrence?
These days, we are discussing such issues only in heated and abortive discourses that often enkindle puerile behaviors that ultimately yield no results. We have pointed fingers at one another for far too long.
It is long past time that we cease viewing our political parties as opposing teams and instead recognize that despite our diverse and opinionated viewpoints, we are still one united whole. Only upon collectively reaching this understanding will we finally be able to aptly assess the issue and begin initiating viable solutions that could potentially save lives.
