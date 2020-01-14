After nearly a month off from school and work, it is a nice change to be back in Lubbock, back to work and back to the books.
For weeks, the holidays had filled our lives with food, gifts and family, as the days were spent without the stress of work or school. But at the same time, it felt as if these things were missing, hiding around the nearest corner, ready to surprise you at any given moment.
Back home, family and friends gathered for the holidays, and I had the chance to catch up with relatives I had not seen in nearly a year. We swapped stories about our lives, things we had planned for the upcoming year and the most important topic around our household: football.
Now don’t get me wrong, the winter break is great, as you get to catch up with friends and family while enjoying the holidays, but overall the break feels too long. It is as if everything goes on pause for four weeks, and until the spring semester resumes, normal life is on hold.
For me, school and work slowed down the second week of December and did not pick up until the second week of January. After the week of Christmas wrapped up, I found myself missing my daily job, my girlfriend and my apartment back in Lubbock.
For the better part of a month, it was as if I had been ripped away from my life to go live someone else’s life. The worst part is, it was my life, but the one I left behind when I came to college. Do not get me wrong, my life prior to Tech was not bad, but after spending time at college, it is hard to go back to what it was before, stuck in small town Texas.
After seeing loved ones over the break, they all got to return to their lives, to their normal jobs, to their daily routines. But for me, it would be another two weeks until the opportunity arose for my life to hit resume, and for everything to get back to normal.
Soon after Christmas, the itch came back. The itch to get back to work, to see friends back in Lubbock, to enjoy the peace of my own apartment again.
While it might not be the most luxurious home in the world, there is a certain simplicity in the comfort of being back to where you call home.
And then suddenly it is all over. The drive back to Lubbock is not a long one for me, but as I drove, I got excited for the new school year, for another semester with The Daily Toreador, and for the excitement of getting back to my life.
Although the days off that we all enjoyed over winter break will likely be missed in the weeks ahead, it is exciting to get back to the daily routine of life, even if that sounds a little boring.
