Over the past week, the NBA has made worldwide headlines after the General Manager of the Houston Rockets, Daryl Morey, made a comment expressing his support for Hong Kong.
The comment has sparked controversy as Morey received backlash from China and the rest of the NBA for his political beliefs.
Before diving into the NBA and China conflict, I think it is important to understand what is happening between Hong Kong and China. Hong Kong is located in China, but is under an agreement called ‘one country, two systems,’ as it is a semi-autonomous region, according to Vox. This agreement was made between Britain and China in 1997 when Britain gave the territory back to China.
As Hong Kong remained a part of China, the agreement gave Hong Kong democratic freedoms that China did not have, such as the right to vote, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and freedom of the press, according to Vox. With democratic freedoms, Hong Kong is very different from China, which is under authoritarian rule. Although Hong Kong has its freedoms currently, the ‘one country, two systems’ agreement is only effective until 2047, when Hong Kong will fully be a part of China.
Currently, the people of Hong Kong are flooding the streets and protesting because of a bill the local government is trying to pass. The bill started with a murder that occurred in Taiwan on Feb. 8, 2018, according to Vox. A couple from Hong Kong went to Taiwan on vacation, but when the vacation ended, the man returned back home without his partner. A month later, he confessed to murdering his pregnant girlfriend.
Although he admitted to the murder, he could not be arrested since the crime was committed in Taiwan, according to Vox.
Hong Kong also could not send him back to Taiwan because the two did not have an extradition agreement. An extradition agreement is a cooperative law enforcement process where one jurisdiction can deliver an accused or convicted person to another jurisdiction, according to businessdictionary.com.
Earlier this year, because of the murder, Hong Kong’s government proposed an extradition bill that would allow the transfer of criminals to Taiwan to be tried for their crimes, according to Vox. The only problem was the bill would allow extradition to mainland China as well.
If the bill proposed gets passed, there would be no separation of powers between China and Hong Kong. This sparked protests as the people of Hong Kong felt the law would take away their human rights.
With the protests in Hong Kong, the bill has been suspended, but the protesters continue to march the streets in an attempt to have the bill withdrawn completely, according to Vox.
As the protests continued, the Houston Rockets were scheduled to play a preseason exhibition game in Hong Kong and China. While in Hong Kong, Morey tweeted a picture that said, “fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong,” to show his support for the protestors.
Minutes after, the tweet was deleted and the owner of the Houston Rockets, Tilman Fertitta, tweeted the Rockets presence in Asia was to promote the NBA, and the Rockets are not a political organization.
Following Morey’s tweet, several businesses in China immediately suspended their relations with the Rockets, according to the Wall Street Journal. China also canceled the broadcasts of the preseason games in China in retaliation to the GM’s tweet.
While some may thing the canceling of streams is not that big of a deal, there were nearly 500 million people in China alone who watched at least one NBA game last season, according to NBC Sports. Along with the broadcasts, the Chinese Basketball Association also canceled its G-League exhibition games with the NBA.
As Morey has been one of the only people associated with the NBA to speak up about his stance on what is happening in Hong Kong, several other historically outspoken political figures have remained silent.
Though head coaches such as Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich are known for publicly speaking up about their stances on policies and controversies in the United States, the two coaches have not been outspoken on this issue.
One of the biggest reasons these outspoken head coaches are staying silent is because of the money. From China alone, it is estimated that the NBA makes about $500,000 a year, according to USA Today. Along with that, a company in China, Tencent, agreed to a five-year $1.5 billion deal with the NBA to be its exclusive digital partner in China, making it the largest partnership outside of the United States. A separate business from the NBA, NBA China is also valued at about $5 billion by the Sports Business Journal.
With billions of dollars at stake for the NBA, a league that is typically known for being outspoken has gone silent. This just shows how much more the NBA values money over human rights. While the NBA will speak about how the president is not fit to lead the United States, a controversy outside of the country has everyone quiet. It shows how much control China has, solely off its economy.
Despite the backlash he has received, I stand with Morey. I do not think it is fair that he is getting criticized for his political view that most Americans would agree with.
Who is against basic human rights? The NBA makes billions from the United States alone. At some point, they will need to sit down have a conversation about if money means more to them than human rights.
