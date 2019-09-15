I almost became one of those girls who ended up on the wrong side of the body positivity movement. It was my freshman year here at Tech and I remember sitting outside of Wall/Gates, eating a bean and cheese burrito, and just watching the different people walk pass me. People, mostly girls, who were skinny. Deep down I was envious because I wanted to be as skinny as them.
From that moment, I would hardly eat any food at all. Maybe a small cereal for breakfast, skip lunch, then have a tiny dinner. I lost the weight but in return my body began to suffer the more weight I lost.
I began to get migraines, and I would always be lightheaded and dizzy, yet I was looking the way I wanted to, and, in my mind, that made the side effects worth it. There was nothing okay, it was one of the worst mistakes I made. This lasted for almost all of my freshman year.
I wasn’t being responsible for myself. I didn’t make the right choices and in return, I learned that lesson the hard way. It was like I had this desire to live in their skin instead of my own – and it drove me to nearly starving.
As humans, we strive for perfection – this could mean anything from being the first one in your family to graduate from college to looking a certain way. For me, perfection meant striving and starving to have that “perfect body type” we have all seen on the cover of magazines and movie screens: that size 2 waistline. I feel that as women, we always strive to look our best, but society seems to say we are unworthy for not looking like the women on the cover of magazines.
The body positivity movement started about three or four years ago when the modeling and beauty industries started to receive complaints and backlash from women standing their ground about being against companies who would only market a certain body type. When the movement and society began to make these changes, so many women were excited about finally accepting we didn’t have to look a certain way.
We began to see a variety of plus-sized women on the covers of magazines that represented the different communities like the LGBTQ, African American and Hispanic.
The more we saw other bodies of different women, the more you saw people who didn’t apologize for the way they looked. Women were finally feeling comfortable in their own skin. We weren’t seeing the strictly selected and edited versions of women, but actual women with flaws, scars and stretch marks.
But as this movement began to progress, we seemed to lose sight of what the actual movement meant. It was supposed to be this internal journey where you have a happy, positive connection with your body as a whole while also striving to choose a healthy lifestyle for yourself.
The media instead decided to select certain women who they thought would be a good fit for the “plus size” model they wanted to feature. Models who barely had curves and were just a little over the size 16. Society was deciding again – for us – that this was what we as women need to look up to.
Magazines and corporations wanted to appear that they care about the women’s body positivity movement, when in reality they played along for a little while then decided to go back to what they deemed acceptable.
If you were to gather a diverse population of 20 women and compare them side by side, you would see that no two women look exactly alike. We don’t have a specific way of approaching all women with just one form of the body positivity movement.
We have to open up about the body positivity movement and realize that there isn’t just one type of body. Looking back on my past, I wish I would have seen an article or column talking about how accepting yourself and your body was perfectly okay. We are all in some ways our own kind of puzzle, and we can’t force ourselves to be a certain way. We have to accept that we are perfect in our own way.
