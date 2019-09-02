This past summer of 2019 was a great season for the cinema and had a lot to offer. From the wrapping of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to the ninth Tarantino film, this past summer showed a lot of promise to become a really memorable season for moviegoers. However, there are some movies that were released I believe should have received a lot more love than they did.
Opening the summer box office was Chad Stahelski’s continuation of the John Wick Universe, “John Wick 3: Parabellum;” released on May 17. This action-thriller is written by Derek Kolstad and has Keanu Reeves, Lawrence Fishburne and Ian McShane reprising their roles with the introduction of Hallie Berry into the franchise.
This film continues the story of John Wick and how his rash decision of the second film leads to the entirety of the hitman organization hunting him down.This film did quite well in the box office bringing in a solid $321 million worldwide; four times its budget of $75 million. I had a very good time with this film and the action that came with it; gunfights, knife fights and fights while riding a horse (generally a lot of fighting).
The entire cast did a great job with the amount of effort they were willing to put in whether it came to acting or stunts in the film. Every cast member held their own and made this movie a summer favorite.
Moving into the month of June, Danny Boyle released his tribute to The Beatles and the introduction of their music to a new generation in the form of his newest film, “Yesterday;” released on June 28. This film stars Himesh Patel as an aspiring musician who, after a global blackout, is the only person to remember the music of The Beatles.
Most of Boyle’s past films do quite poorly in the box office due to lack of ticket sales but are critically-praised for their well-written stories and the extremely memorable performances from Cillian Murphy in “28 Days Later…” to Patel in this film. This film is another example of how Danny Boyle can create a great story from the depths of his mind.
To celebrate the day before Independence Day, movie-goers treated themselves to a psychological thriller that potentially scarred them for life with “Midsommar;” released on July 3. “Midsommar” is the brainchild of writer and director Ari Aster and tells the story of a couple and their friends going to a midsummer festival which masks itself as ethereal paradise when, in reality, it is actually a blood-soaked nightmare.
My favorite thing about this movie is how unbelievably professional it looks. While researching this movie, I was surprised to find that the budget was only $8 million when the production value made it seem so much higher than that.
Of course, I shouldn’t be surprised by the talent to come out of the independent media production company, A24. This film is very well made and will throw the viewer for a loop as they begin to question their own existence. A very good watch; I highly recommend it.
As summer begins to come to a close, Quentin Tarantino hits the theaters and hits them hard with his feature-length film, “Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.” Released on July 26, this film was written and directed by QT himself and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as an actor and his stuntman, respectively, trying to survive the end of the golden age of Hollywood as they are labeled as has-beens.
This movie did great at the box office raking in $124 million domestically and $242 million worldwide. Though this movie is quite slow in the second act, the first and third acts make up for it with great writing and outrageous violence.
This film is a great opportunity for the current generation of moviegoers to experience a Tarantino film the way he intended—at the movies. I have to warn you though, this movie’s run time breaks two and a half hours but I urge you to muscle through the second act to experience the brilliance of a Tarantino flick.
To close out the summer, my final recommendation comes from the adaptation of the best selling short stories everyone read in middle school, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark; released on August 9. This film is directed by André Øvredal with Guillermo del Toro at the helm as producer and tells the story of a group of kids who find a mysterious book filled with terrifying tales that begin to come to life.
With del Toro involved in the film, practical effects were going to be involved and would seek to embrace the illustrations drawn by Stephen Gammell. According to Insider magazine, because of the hard work of “sculpting, painting and careful scrutiny to the original illustrations,” the monsters of the Scary Stories came to life.
This film has a great story and has a lot of pure talent in every element from the cinematography to the set design. This movie is a pure nostalgia trip to those fans of the books and is a good time for anyone who has never picked one up. Besides, who doesn’t like to have a good scare?
Though I am glad the MCU gave more to the fans, including myself, I was really disappointed that movies like these were overlooked. I believe that if we don’t support those independent or smaller production studios, Hollywood will become engulfed with remakes, reboots and sequels and we will lose all sense of the phrase “original filmmaking.”
