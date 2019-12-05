Even though the semester is at its end, there still are so many movies to see. Classes are over, but we still have a solid month of free time, so might as well spend it at the movies with family and friends.
To give a bit of guidance, here are a few movies that are going to be released during the winter break and deserve attention from audiences. A note to remember is some movies won’t be wide release meaning they will only be released in select theaters in big cities.
Starting out is the weekend of Dec. 13 with a very mixed bag of movies. First up is the newest “Black Christmas” remake directed by Sophia Takal, who last worked on the “Into the Dark” Hulu series. Following that is the sequel to the “Jumanji” film series, “Jumanji: The Next Level,” with the same team as the 2017 film. To finish off the week is the surprise release of the newest Adam Sandler film, “Uncut Gems.” Since its film festival release, it has gained a good amount of positive reviews, but you’ll just have to go see it and find out for yourself.
The weekend of Dec. 20 will likely be the most anticipated weekend of the cinema season with the dual release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and the 2019 adaptation of the Broadway musical, “Cats.”
“The Rise of Skywalker” is directed by returning director, J.J. Abrams, who has solidified his name in the “Star Wars” franchise as the most ambitious creator to take over the series. This film is the third and last of the “Sequel Trilogy” and is set to be the finale of the Skywalker Saga, which is the name of all the films that have been shown.
On the opposite end of the spectrum of cinema, you have “Cats”. This film is directed by Tom Hooper and is about this group of cats who sing and dance which stars a lot of famous names such as Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Ian McKellen and so many more. This film hos been both shamed and applauded for its mildly disturbing animation and also praised for its musical production value. The singing and the dancing is quite expansive with its scale and the expansive talent that went into it.
Going into the new year, there is a new remake of the original horror movie, “The Grudge,” being released on the Jan. 3. This surprised horror fans because of its unexpected announcement and its rapid release. This film is directed by Hollywood newcomer, Nicolas Pesce, and a production credit from “Spiderman” director, Sam Raimi. Personally, I am excited for this movie.
Toward the end of the break, there are a few films that have been teased and have some hype starting off with “Bad Boys for Life,” the third and final film in the “Bad Boys” franchise. This film is directed by newcomer directing team, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and has returning roles for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. It will be released Jan. 17. This film has been teased for around fifteen years now and has a bit of a cult following from fans of the first two films.
With the break at its end, there is one last family film that is set to release of the Jan. 17, “Dolittle.” This film is directed by Stephen Gaghan with the title character being played by Hollywood legend, Robert Downey Jr. and is set as a remake of the 1998 Eddie Murphy franchise. With such an all-star cast, I do not imagine this film will fail to entertain audiences.
Though the break is over, this is still a new year of cinema before us, and I am very excited to see what the filmmakers of Hollywood have in store for us. I just hope there are still a few original films in the works, and they get the love they deserve.
