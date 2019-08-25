The Indianapolis Colts’ star quarterback, Andrew Luck, announced his decision to retire from the National Football League (NFL) on Saturday because of his mental and emotional health after experiencing a cycle of injuries.
Luck was drafted by the Colts in 2012 with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft as the Colts made room for the highly-anticipated rookie with the departure of Peyton Manning, according to pro-football-reference.com. In his rookie season (2012), Luck started in all 16 games, leading the Colts to an 11-5 record after throwing for 4,374 yards and 23 touchdowns.
In his career as a professional quarterback, Luck has thrown for 23,671 yards and 171 touchdowns in the 86 games he played, according to pro-football-reference.com. Luck was also a four-time Pro-Bowler and was named the 2018 Comeback Player of the Year by both the Associated Press and Pro Football Writers of America after leading the Colts to a 10-6 record with 4,593 passing yards and 39 touchdowns.
In 2016, Luck signed a five-year contract worth $122 million, according to overthecap.com. Before retiring, the elite quarterback has made over $97 million as he was considered one of the league’s top players at the position.
Despite his successful career, Luck suffered multiple injuries that he has had to overcome. In his six seasons in the NFL, Luck has torn cartilage in two of his ribs (2016), partially torn his abdomen (2015), had a lacerated kidney (2015), a concussion (2016), torn his labrum in his throwing shoulder (2015) and recently suffered a calf injury, according to sportsinjurypredictor.com.
According to the Indy Star, his final injury progressed from a questionable calf injury to the Colts owner, Jim Irsay, announcing it was a bone injury.
After a battle with injuries and rehabbing in hopes of playing in the 2019 season, word of Luck’s plans on retiring got out while the Colts were playing a preseason game against the Chicago Bears. As the news spread in Indianapolis, Luck had to leave the sidelines and was booed by the people who were formerly his fans.
The constant cycle of injuries, pain and rehab ultimately led to Luck’s retirement after he said it was his only way out, according to a press conference on ESPN. Luck continued the press conference after tearing up, saying the cycle has taken the fun out of the game for him.
When the injuries and fan reactions began taking a toll on Luck’s mental health, it sparked an important conversation that is often overlooked: men’s mental health.
Over the summer, one of my close friend’s father took his life due to a mental health problem. This is particularly important because men are less likely than women to talk about and seek treatment for their depression. According to mentalhealthamerica.net., 6 million men in the United States experience depression in a single year and over 151 million men struggle with their mental health. The unexpected death of my friend’s father was too close for comfort, when in reality, one in five adults experience a health problem each year.
Suicide is one of the unfortunate results of men who suffer from depression, especially middle-aged men because they feel like a burden when they cannot support their families financially or emotionally, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). In most cases, it may be hard to recognize when a man is struggling with depression because instead of appearing to be sad, men may appear to be angry or aggressive.
The number of men taking their lives have been on the rise since 2000 as it is the seventh leading cause of death for men, according to mentalhealthamerica.net. While some men try to hide their mental struggles, the common risk factors for those who might commit suicide include social isolation, substance abuse, unemployment and mood disorders.
Depression is not the only mental illness that affects men. About 19.1 million adults in the United States struggle with an anxiety disorder while 2.3 million Americans are affected by bipolar disorder, according to mentalhealthamerica.net.
Recognizing Luck’s struggles shows mental health problems do not only affect people who may seem unsuccessful or are struggling financially. Mental illnesses can affect anyone, but with today’s society making men feel ‘soft’ for having a mental health problem, men typically are reluctant to talk about their problems and downplay their symptoms because of social norms, according to mentalhealthamerica.net.
Reaching out to talk your friends and loved ones could ultimately save a life. Sometimes people need to be reminded you are there to support them.
A 24/7 suicide prevention lifeline provides confidential support for those in need at 1-800-273-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.