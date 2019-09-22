Think of some of your favorite actresses and actors, writers and producers, singers and band members—now think of their names, where they are from and lastly—think of their ethnicity. There is no shame in saying that some of these names associated with people in the entertainment industry do not represent entertainers of color.
These are your personal preferences and they are valid. You may like certain actors over others because of how well they play their roles, what they stand for or any other reason that attracts you to them. One of these reasons could be that these are the same performers you see repeatedly—specifically in the film industry.
This isn’t to discuss how your likes are wrong, but instead to discuss how there is a lack of representation of people of color in the entertainment industry, specifically those of Latino heritage.
“The Latino community has not been prioritized, and it is imperative that we shed light on the glaring reality of Latino representation in film,” Benjamin Lopez, executive director of the National Association of Latino Independent Producers said.
Sure, you could argue and say that the Latino community is well-represented in Hollywood with household names like Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria, Antonio Banderas, Danny Trejo and any other big Latino stars you can think of. These actresses and actors serve in big roles in some of Hollywood’s best films, but the lack of representation comes in the lack of quantity of Latino actresses and actors.
The same big Latino names are the same names that are constantly seen in new films, new shows, new projects, etc. There are no new names; even if names like these are in projects, the roles that these stars are playing are usually confined to the negative stereotypes that America has created for the Latin community.
The Los Angeles Times showcases that in 200 films analyzed, “approximately 25 percent of Latinx speaking characters were depicted as criminals and 17 percent were portrayed as poor or low income. Thirty-six percent of all Latinx speaking characters and 60 percent of top-billed Latinx actors were depicted separately from a larger Latinx community.”
Hollywoodreporter.com points out some interesting observations as well. If any new movies come out that have a strong representation of Hispanics, it is because the movie is based on a Latino storyline, such as the July release of a live-action film of “Dora the Explorer.” Though, even Latin roots seem to not be enough for Hollywood. “The Curse of La Llorona”, a recent horror film released in April, based on a Mexican folktale, did not even feature a Latino cast, even when the film took their roots from the culture.
Any new film that comes out that doesn’t require a strong, seasoned cast will most likely feature brand new actresses and actors that aren’t of Latino heritage. Along with this, many Latino heavy films seem to only cater to those of Latino heritage; Hollywood needs to make films with Latin actors and actresses that reach to both Latino and non-Latino populations—just as they would with any other ethnicities in films.
In fact, an article in the New York Times mentions a study conducted by the University of Southern California found that “Of the 100 top-grossing films each year from 2007 to 2018, only three percent featured Latino actors in lead or co-lead roles. Producers and casting executives fared badly, too, with Latinos making up only three percent.” These numbers do not even begin to represent the 18.1 percent population of Hispanics living in the United States.
In comparison to other ethnicities such as African American’s who make up 13 percent of the film population and Asians who make up five percent, Latino's remain at the lowest represented ethnic group in Hollywood.
So, what is the reason behind the lack of representation? Could it be that Hollywood fears a decrease in movie revenue if they increase the quantity of Latino actresses and actors in new breakout films?
“Latinos are not only prominent and loyal in the consumer market but also make up one of the largest demographics at the box office every opening weekend,” Gina Rodriguez, star of “Jane the Virgin” and “Something Great,” said, in a 2018 essay she wrote for Variety. “The fact that we are not seen on screen despite our vast contributions is devastating.”
Hollywood’s inclusiveness seems to not be so inclusive to the Latino community. While other ethnicities are building rapport in the entertainment industry, it seems that Latinos are struggling to make their voices heard and their faces known. Of course, as mentioned earlier, the community has their “token” stars, but where are the new faces?
In a country where Latinos are already struggling to prove themselves and have acceptance with all the political turmoil surrounding them, where are the accurate and true depictions of Hispanics in the film industry? Why can’t a Latina take the lead role in a new breakout film? While these questions may seem like they are only rhetorical—to many, they are harsh truths.
Another statement in her essay, Rodriguez says, “To be invisible in a world of loud voices is heartbreaking and dehumanizing. The under-representation of Latinos in Hollywood both on and off screen is not just a feeling; it’s a sad reality.”
Young kids of Latino ethnicity should be able to watch a movie and see someone that looks like them, playing a positive role. Latin teenagers should be able to see people their age, representing them in films that take over the box office. Latin young adults should be able to see a glimpse of their future in films where successful people, heroes, happy families and icons are a representation of them.
The time is now, Hollywood: the lack of representation is no longer something that can be avoided. With the increasing Latino population, there needs to be an increase of Latino representation; take your chances on those who are taking a chance on themselves.
