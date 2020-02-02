There is always a moment in the school year where you don’t have any plans with your friends, and you are all left with another dull start to the weekend. The Student Activities Board has you covered with their weekly showing of a new film made free for students.
Almost every weekend in the school year, the SAB hosts a viewing of a recently released movie to the student body at the Student Union Building and partners with Hospitality Services to provide food and drinks before the viewing. Sam’s Place is also open so that movie snacks can be bought to make the viewing more enjoyable.
This event has been highly publicized in all buildings on campus and has been a priority event for the SAB due to its uniqueness. Sure, any campus can have a movie night every once and a while, but at Texas Tech, this has become a weekly event that has been known for the past two years I have attended school here. To some, this event is as old as their student career here going back more than three years and becoming a household event at the college.
A friend of mine had gone to the showing of James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist” in his first year and had the same experience saying that though it was nice, it was only filled halfway. Perhaps it wasn’t as well known, but I believe that people wanted to go but didn’t think that it would be any fun. That is my biggest problem: who wouldn’t have a fun time at the movies whether it was a commercial or student theater. A movie with friends is fun no matter where you are and with this event going on every week of the year, there is always a movie to be seen and a place to go see it.
There have already been two shows this past January, all of which are critically acclaimed films. To start out the semester, SAB showed Oscar nominee “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” directed by Quentin Tarantino and the Stephen King adaptation, “Doctor Sleep,” directed by Mike Flanagan. It just goes to show that the SAB knows what big movies audiences want to see and they are more than happy to do so.
I attended the viewing of Melina Matsoukas’ “Queen & Slim” starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith on Jan. 30 and was surprised to see that there were so few students in the theater. This is an example of how students miss up the opportunity to go see a free movie and socialize with others just like them. My experience at the showing was extremely fun and served as a great time with both friends and students alike.
If you feel like you have missed out already on some good movies, there are still many to come in the remainder of the year such as “Zombieland: Double Tap” (Feb. 20-21), “Knives Out” (March 12-13), “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (April 2-3), and “Sonic the Hedgehog” (April 30 - May 1). With so many movies crossing all genres, there is bound to be one fit for you and your friends.
If you have nothing to do and you don’t want to leave campus, there are showings every Thursday and Friday at 10 p.m., free for students, at the SUB’s Escondido Theater. Doors open 30 minutes before show time and there is free popcorn with extra concessions available on Thursdays. It is a fun time in the late-night so definitely go check out the listings for the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.