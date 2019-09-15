The reflective lyrics of “What have you done for yourself? What have you done for your mental health? I even tried the drugs and it didn’t help, short term fix that breaks everything else” in “Single Again” by hip-hop artist, Big Sean, has changed the way I look at my personal life and altered how I approach my attempts at true happiness recently.
While this quote is not what jumpstarted my search for more peace, happiness and acceptance, it is something I think of often when conducting self-reflection, as well as something I wish more people could hear and assess in themselves.
While there are some instant gratifications that essentially can cause no harm to our mental health and wellbeing and which we all enjoy, such as instant meals, instant downloads, instant food deliveries and so on; it is the negative instant gratifications that can keep you from true growth and self-healing.
The negative gratifications can be generally defined as something you do or use in order to feel immediate content in order to distract yourself from a situation or to cover your negative emotions.
We may drink to relieve stress or cure our sadness. We go home with someone we just met in order to feel desired or escape previous heartache if even for a little, and we can’t stay single because we’re scared to be alone. We make impulsive decisions to gratify what we yearn for instead of making commitment to patience and lasting healing.
This isn’t the case for everyone, and actively participating in some of these things for your own personal pleasure isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It only becomes detrimental to your health and happiness when it becomes a means of escape. Psychology Today notes that there is a term in Freudian psychoanalysis called the “pleasure principle” that is defined by “instinctual seeking of pleasure and avoidance of pain in order to satisfy biological and psychological needs.”
One of the underlying issues with instant gratifications is we may not even be able to recognize what we are doing and exactly how it is affecting our mental state. Many times, we don’t even realize what our subconscious is trying to bury.
There is an anonymous quote that says, “Whatever you don’t deal with will resurface again in a different context. Unhealed issues don’t disappear with time.”
With the temporary pleasure, healing or happiness received from doing things that fill us for a short period of time, it can be difficult to see how those short-term fixes are preventing us from reaching true, lasting happiness.
The things needing healing that we choose to ignore or push to the side, can resurface in the way you treat others, treat yourself, the quality of your work and even how you see the world. In some of my darkest times, my mother used to tell me, “hurt people hurt people.”
Don’t allow your wounds to bleed on others; lasting happiness involves true healing, self-reflecting and forgiveness. This is how we achieve a sense of peace within ourselves and with others.
Often when we seek the immediate gratifications, we suffer the results of the consequences. Whether those consequences directly follow our actions or whether they show up later down the line, whether they come in the form of negative internal emotions or even physical consequences, these results keep us from truly “living our best lives.” Your true best life can only begin when you begin to work through your issues and not over them.
This isn’t to say that enjoying nights out or drinks after a long day is holding you back from the being the healthiest version of yourself, or that being with who you want to be with is a bad thing, but it is important to be able to recognize the motives behind it, if any.
Speaking from personal experience, I recognized that while I thought I was happy for the longest time, I was just using my means of escape to distract myself from pain and sadness. It wasn’t until I got to an even darker place mentally that I realized what I thought was working for me was actually hurting me even more.
While I thought certain times were enjoyable in the moment, I would always come home feeling a little more overwhelmed with emptiness and sadness each time. I thought that dressing up and going out was how I could fulfill my self-worth but when something wouldn’t turn out the way I wanted it to, I would question my self-worth even more. All of these circumstances piled on with other incidents began to add up, and I reached a very dark point in my life.
Depression swept over me and it not only affected me, but my relationships with the people I loved most, along with my school work. It wasn’t until then that I begin to reassess my more harmful coping mechanisms and became more open to healthier habits and coping mechanisms.
I had to begin to work hard towards healing and healthy self-fulfillment, and to do so took a lot of strength. I started to say no to a lot of things, cut out certain habits, and assess my mental health every day.
Finding true healing and happiness can be hard work and requires a lot of vulnerability. There are times when it is easy to fall back into old patterns, but it is important to be able to recognize when this is happening and to not be hard on yourself about it.
Remember, we are humans, we make mistakes, and not every day is perfect. In these situations, the best thing to do is forgive yourself, and try again. Instant gratifications can be easy and fulfilling in the moment, but it will not give you the lasting happiness that everyone yearns for.
