With the recent cold fronts that have hit Lubbock, many of us has been facing a dilemma specific to west Texas: what should we wear for cold mornings and warm afternoons?
This dilemma is even more relevant to college students due to the fact that we are walking around campus almost all day, meaning we have to be prepared for all kinds of weather. Sometimes this means wearing a raincoat or lugging an umbrella around in anticipation of the rain and never using either because the day clears up. Most of the time I end up carrying the coats I wear in the morning because the sun starts beating down by the afternoon.
While the fact that this is ineffectual does bother me, what’s really annoying to me about the indecisiveness of Texas weather is that my outfits are consistently ruined by the drastic change in temperature from the morning to the afternoon.
So often I want to wear a nice coat when I wake up and see that it’s 25 degrees outside but then I scroll further on my weather app and realize it’ll be too warm to base my outfit around a warm coat.
One of my favorite aspects of life is getting to put together a good outfit that I’m proud of, so when I don’t know how to comfortably dress for the weather I end up spending way too much time standing in the middle closet trying to plan something out.
Unfortunately, since I do take pride in a good outfit, I’m always frustrated with Texas during the odd transitional period of the fall. I find myself either wearing a t-shirt with a jacket (that of course I’ll end up carrying around by the afternoon) or, even more frustrating, I end up settling for joggers and any light sweatshirt I can find.
The tragedy of not being able to wear either sundresses or nice warm, layered outfits that will make sense for the entire day will always bother me as long as I live in Lubbock. Fortunately for myself, I enjoy so much about Tech and Lubbock that I am able to overlook this minor, yet very annoying, flaw of West Texas.
