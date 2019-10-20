With political turmoil, social injustice issues and differing opinions about an array of topics, it can be easy to think that our world is critically divided. It seems like every time we get on social media, there is something new whether it be an opinion or an event dividing people and pitting them against each other.
Too often we read stories about high levels of racism happening all over the country, and we may even experience it ourselves. Often, it truly does feel like we are not as united as we should be in 2019.
What is the reason for this? Could it be the era of social media is to blame for it? After all, it has never been easier for people all over the country to be in touch with each other. It is so easy to simply make a post, send a tweet or write a comment that could trigger a sense of anger or dissonance in someone and then causes a chain reaction of hate through a multitude of people.
Or could the division in our country be based on the behavior of our political leader? In most cases, many people tend to blame our leader for the division happening throughout America and throughout our people.
While these two things seem like they could be relevant to what is going on between each other in our country, I do not necessarily believe these two sole reasons to be the cause of the main issue in our country right now. I believe the main issues lie within us; it is ignorance.
Ignorance is in our immediate emotional reaction, our defense mechanism, our lack of knowledge or self-awareness, and the way we simply judge others. It is in our human nature to blame others for everything that is going wrong, but when is the last time we have simply looked at and brought awareness to the way we sort information and express ourselves?
With so much controversy and acts of hate going on in the world, where are you standing? Are you on the side of anger and hurtful words? Or are you standing in love, in compassion and togetherness with your neighbor regardless of political party, age, gender, race or sexuality? These are the important questions we need to ask ourselves because this is the only way that we can bring true unity to our world.
Many people want to complain about the turmoil going on in this country, and many people want to put the blame on their neighbor instead of taking the time to understand their neighbor. Many people would also rather use their anger to try and get their point across rather than using love and empathy to try to understand why someone feels a certain way. A lot of times, the hate people hold toward each other comes from lack of understanding of the message one is trying to send. You don’t always have to agree, but you don’t need to be angry.
An example of this is when people begin to get in heated arguments regarding political point of views or social injustice issues. Our defense mechanisms and immediate reactions persuade us to be hostile and cruel with one another.
We hear what the other is saying, but we don’t truly hear them out. Instead, we immediately attack the other with our opinion or factual statements, and while it is okay to share our point of view, let’s do it in a manner that doesn’t degrade or scrutinize the other. Barack Obama once said; “It’s important to make sure that we’re talking with each other in a way that heals, not in a way that wounds.”
Unity can begin by starting with the way we treat one another. There doesn’t need to be so much division in the world, yet sadly there is. I wonder where our society would be if we just simply empathized with each other and if we took the time to understand each other's cultures, point of views and ways of living.
As a country, we do not have to be on the same page about topics or issues, but we could be on the same page about how we interact with those who have different beliefs than we do. If we truly want to see change in the world, we can begin through love. Fighting, arguing, mocking or degrading never made an impactful change in the world.
However, treating one another with respect, love and compassion has made everlasting impacts. Let us truly be the change we want to see. Anger can’t change someone’s mind, but affection can plant the seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.