In the history of the United States, only two presidents have ever been impeached: the first, a personal hero of President Trump’s, was Andrew Jackson during his presidency in 1868 and the second, a little over a century later, was Bill Clinton during his presidency in 1998. Neither of which were actually removed from office after the culmination of the process. Since this generation wasn’t present during the last impeachment, the process is new to us and it is understandable that not many Americans are exactly sure what it entails.
Many on the left, perhaps too enthusiastically, are entirely sure that this is the end of Trump’s presidency. Trump is going to be kicked out of office immediately and the fall of “trumpism” is near. On the right, there is a scramble to grasp onto anything resembling a defense of the president, but regardless of this, they know the impeachment inquiry is a hoax, an epic witch hunt meant to undermine the values of the right.
With two sides entirely sure they are right, how are we supposed to decode loaded messages we receive from the media? Which side is coming to the correct conclusion with the most supporting evidence?
The first thing that matters factually is that if President Trump is impeached, it does not mean he will be kicked out of office. This is the narrative the left is focusing on heavily, but the reality of the situation is that impeachment is a detailed and extensive legal process through which the government itself can be investigated for criminal charges. It is a form of checks and balances meant to give our government the ability to hold itself accountable.
According to the New York Times, six House committees will continue investigating impeachable offenses, but they will have to do so quickly to write Articles of Impeachment while the issues are still relevant. From here, the House of Representatives - still controlled by the Democrats - will need to vote on whether or not to proceed with a trial on one or more of the Articles.
For a trial to actually make its way to the Senate, a simple majority of representatives must continue the impeachment process. Since the House is controlled by the Democratic Party, it is almost a guarantee that President Trump will be impeached as the number of votes needed to continue the legal process is 218 and at this time, 215 representatives support the impeachment inquiry at this time, according to CNN. The outcome of this impeachment trial will ultimately be decided by Sen. Mitch McConnell who, as the Senate Majority Leader, has the ability to decide whether or not a trial will even be on the agenda for the Senate.
At this point, it is impossible to discern what Sen. McConnell will decide to do, but it is important to be aware of the fact that in the coming weeks, we will be inundated by information from the left and right about the situation. All media outlets will be focusing on this story and trying to be the first to predict the outcome of the impeachment inquiry, so it is likely we will not get a break from hearing every excruciating detail about what Trump has or has not done and every reporter’s opinion on the matter.
This is problematic for the public because according to a poll conducted by Fox News, the Trump administration has made 52 percent of participants feel exhausted in regards to politics. Having to go through the trouble of either constantly criticizing or defending the controversial nature of the Trump administration is exhausting for anyone.
To make this process easier, we tend to use partisanship as a crutch to come to our conclusions about any given topic. We have almost no time to recover from each new issue that arises, which perhaps is the point as the President seeks to keep the attention on himself.
In a 24 hour news cycle, we’re constantly listening to what President Trump has to say, and he has a lot to say about everything all the time. Because of the way he speaks, using his Twitter as a bully pulpit without a filter, the media is stuck in a cycle of analyzing what his words mean, what they implicate and ultimately what they mean for American politics – we are never not talking about him. This situation feels no different, as Trump has and will continue to find ways to control the narrative behind an investigation into his own administration.
In reality, it is hard to tell at this point which facts matter and which do not when put into perspective simply because partisanship has so much to do with how we conceptualize the facts of this messy, emotionally charged situation.
Throughout this process, we will inevitably lean on our partisanship to help us navigate this important time in American history, but it is crucial that we actually think about the media we are consuming and who is giving us information. We have to find a way to give ourselves time to think during a point in history when time is a commodity not lent to us by the president or the media.
