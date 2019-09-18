What unites a culture? There are many aspects of humanity that tether us to one another. Some, like language, connect us closely through communication. Beyond language, other aspects like geography connect us physically near one another, where working together to survive and maintain the land give reason to develop any sense of community with each other. Perhaps this communal survival is the reason any culture is created at all.
When considering the ability of language to unite people, it is inevitable that this bond will also cause division. There are roughly 400 million native Spanish speakers, all of whom span nearly the entire globe. Spanish speakers can be found at almost every location on the American continent, as well as Africa and Europe. This physical division naturally creates different dialects and subcultures in each of the places where Spanish is spoken.
For speakers of any language, this can be humorous. The differences in our dialects can connect us, giving us something to laugh about over coffee and enriching the way we interact with our own dialect of a common language. If we ignore the connections between dialects, the differences can also seem too different, causing us to feel fractured and disconnected from the language we have common.
Am I, a Hispanic-American woman, so different than another Spanish-speaking woman because to me a straw is “carrizo” and to her “popote?” Or if instead she says “sorbete?”
With a silly example like this, the answer is clearly no. It does not matter how any one of us says it as long as we eventually understand each other. In fact, it might be funny to watch us all try to communicate this idea to one another and watch the confusion on our faces.
Unfortunately, Hispanic-Americans don’t find this same humor when it comes to larger differences. Sure, we’ll laugh at the confusion because we’re all “hermanos” anyway, but almost immediately change our tune when it comes to major differences of culture.
It becomes almost a point of contention when we talk about our “own” country’s culture in contrast to any other Spanish-speaking country. We think our country’s dialect is the “right” way to speak Spanish and we seek to be the most successful, seek to not be deemed “lazy Hispanics.”
This is due in part to rhetoric that has been used to describe Hispanic-Americans who, generally speaking, are extremely hardworking, as opposed to lazy. Ironically, being described as lazy or at worst, described as “drug dealers and rapists,” makes those in the Hispanic community work that much harder.
While fighting against the stereotypes, we often forget the onus is not on us to prove that we are worthwhile or hardworking. Instead, we try to get ahead in the race to success and try to say that we’re not “those” kinds of Hispanics. We try hard to prove we are not like the stereotypes, even at the expense of one another.
When we are in our native countries, we have a sense of identity and belonging under the same flag, the same dialect and maybe even the same way of life. For first or even second generation Hispanic-Americans, we feel we have to navigate a new country, a new culture, a new way of life. Even if America has long proudly been called a nation of immigrants, with Hispanic culture arriving long before we even called ourselves the U.S., Hispanic-Americans today may struggle with what it means to be bicultural in a world that is not eagerly accepting of such distinctions.
Throughout the process of navigating this multiculturality, we may start to cling to our identities and retreat to our own camps, which makes sense. In many ways we worry about protecting ourselves from discrimination, from the negative stereotypes that try to hold us back.
No longer do we like to identify as all Hispanic-American: I am Panamanian, and she is Mexican and the girl who says “sorbete” must be Argentinean; or maybe Ecuadorian or Peruvian?
According to a study conducted by Mark Hugo Lopez, Ana Gonzalez-Barrera and Gustavo López with the Pew Research Center, 50 percent of self-identified Hispanics identify with their country of origin or heritage over the terms Hispanic/Latino, and even American. We cling on to the differences, the things that make us unique; again, that can be necessary for our own security and happiness, but eventually it fractures our overarching culture as Hispanic-Americans when we let our differences get too far in the way of remembering that we are a community, bonded by a language and overall the country we love and live in, America.
Hispanic Heritage Month provides the Hispanic-American community with a perfect opportunity to remember that we are both Hispanic and American. We have a unique way of understanding what it is to be multicultural, as well as how to immerse ourselves in our own heritage.
While we should absolutely take pride in our unique cultures, we should also not let that get in the way of uniting together and appreciating each other’s heritage.
