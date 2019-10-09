A few days ago, renowned director Martin Scorsese spoke to Empire magazine regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and his thoughts on the series as a whole. He surprised the interviewer by completely denying the MCU’s status as a piece of cinema.
Scorsese is well known in the film community for his additions to the Italian-American filmmaker history that, to this day, continue to be timeless classics (e.g. “Taxi Driver”, “Goodfellas”). Scorsese has a career that spans more than 50 years of filmmaking and has 81 Academy Award nominations for his works with 20 wins under his belt. Needless to say, Scorsese is a veteran of the industry and has built up his reputation of knowing the intricacies of great filmmaking and whether or not a movie deserves the reputation it has.
Back in April of this year, Marvel Studios released its 22nd film in its Marvel Cinematic Universe and the final film in “The Infinity Saga,” “Avengers: Endgame.” This film received critical acclaim and was called “a feat of engineering” and “a masterpiece” by reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes.
When Scorsese was asked by the interviewer his thoughts on the 22nd MCU film, he responded very negatively saying that he had not seen it and would never do so. When asked why, he responded that “the closest I can think of them is theme parks” and added that the MCU is not cinema because it does not “convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”
This response immediately went viral within the Marvel Studios family with names such as James Gunn, Karen Gillian and Samuel L. Jackson responding on Twitter and in interviews.
Gunn responded on Twitter very humbly saying that Scorsese is one of his favorite filmmakers and said that he is criticizing a movie that he has never seen, the same thing people did to Scorsese’s adaptation of “The Last Temptation of Christ.” Gillian added onto this saying that “cinema is storytelling with visuals” and that “there’s so much heart and soul, and it’s [James Gunn’s] soul in there.”
Despite disagreeing, Samuel L. Jackson acknowledged the fact that Scorsese is entitled to his own opinion. Jackson told CBS News that “films are films” and added that “everybody doesn't like his stuff either.”
When I read Scorsese’s comments, I was immediately taken aback by the idea that one of my favorite filmmakers had disliked one of my favorite franchises.
I had grown up with these movies and the characters in them. To hear that they were not considered proper cinema by one of my favorite filmmakers made me question whether or not these movies that I loved had been just a money ploy to blow up the box office. To some extent, I know it is, but it still hurts.
Looking at it now, I concluded that this is a result of the generational gap and how differently a person like myself and a person like Scorsese see cinema as a whole. In reality, the way we see cinema happens to be exactly the same minus one factor: runtime.
Scorsese grew up and looked at filmmaking as a work of literature that would only take up one film, filled to the brim with inner or man versus man conflict.
I always saw my favorite characters and stories span into multiple movie contracts and franchises that would have character-building elements spread out through the connected storyline. “Avengers: Endgame” is no different.
If a person looks at the entire MCU as one long movie, they will be able to see the character growth and psychological effects on said characters.
These actors and directors dedicate themselves to their projects and when it has character turmoil and inner conflict, then it is cinema, according to Scorsese.
