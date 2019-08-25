Growing up, we’re surrounded with the same faces and develop our character and personality from the environment we call home. Whether it be from friends or our homes teaching us valuable lessons, we use their guidance and support to help us reach the stage of finally being independent.
Personally, the hardest part of starting this new adventure is having to leave my family. With my heritage and background, family is a top priority. Not being able to see them every morning when I wake up like I have for the past eighteen years — it’s an adjustment for not only myself but for my folks back home as well.
I’d like to think of starting college just like starting kindergarten. When we arrive at school for the first time, we might know a few people but sometimes nobody. We are scared and nervous about meeting new people and being alone for the first time. And of course, most of us cry when our family leaves us to attend this new school. The only difference is your mama isn’t picking you up at the end of the day, and now you’re an adult.
Because we are adults, we must take on responsibilities we may have never had to deal with before. Paying bills, getting a job, budgeting time and money wisely and so many more adult-like concepts we must learn to tackle.
These challenges we must face as new adults are solvable. We have so many resources to help us with any issue we are having. Calling home, asking upperclassmen for advice or help, contacting any of the many offices on campus — there are so many ways to get the aid we need without having multiple stress-induced breakdowns. Adulting might not be the most fun part of college life, but it comes with its perks.
With this newfound independence and freedom we now have as freshmen, our lives can go a million different ways. But one thing we always hear is, “Your mom won’t be at college to help you.” Well duh, that is the whole point. If our parents were here telling you how to live your life at every single moment of every day, how will we make mistakes? Mistakes are crucial — they are necessary miscalculations that will help us learn and develop as adults.
Didn’t do laundry for over a month? You probably won’t let that happen again after your dorm reeks. Haven’t taken the trash out in while? Well, you might see little bugs eating your leftovers. These mistakes and more are things that, yes, we should probably already know, but might forget when our parents aren’t here to give us a list of what to do and how to do it. They won’t tuck you into bed after a hard day. They won’t yell at you if you decide to go eat fast food at two in the morning, even though you know you have an 8 a.m. class. These are all decisions and choices we can now make on our own, but it’s important to remember a quote from Spiderman: “With great power comes great responsibility.”
This is the time to make new friendships and jump at the chance to experience new things and find exciting opportunities. New organizations to join, new clubs to try — there are so many chances to explore who you are while here in college.
The hardest part for most people is stepping out of their comfort zones, but that’s the whole reason we are at college. If you go all year without trying anything new and putting yourself out there, will you really have a great college experience?
Freshman year is the foundation to the rest of our years in college. I want to learn new skills and expand my love for journalism that way, I can succeed later in life. But for right now, our life begins here at Texas Tech University. So call your parents at least once a week, tell them you love them, meet new people and let’s have fun being Red Raiders.
