On the 12th of this month, Disney finally released their highly-anticipated streaming service to the public. Within the first 24 hours of its release, the service gained 10 million subscribers and the mobile app was downloaded 3.2 million times.
This was a big opening week for The Walt Disney Company but a bigger week for those who downloaded and subscribed to the service. Those subscribers and their families were treated to 500 movies from all properties of Disney including Marvel, Lucasfilms, Pixar, and a multitude of television stations; not to mention the number of television shows that Disney has produced over the past few decades. Also, with the surprise addition of “The Simpsons,” that gives around 668 more episodes to the reported 7,500 episodes currently in Disney’s arsenal.
Possibly the biggest thing to come out of the release is the introduction of the first Star Wars television show, “The Mandalorian.” This show follows a brand new character in the Star Wars Universe starring Pedro Pascal as the main character and created by “Iron Man’s” Jon Favreau. This show is currently in its second episode and has the promise to be one of the best pieces of Star Wars media that has been released. This show was Disney’s main attraction for the streaming service and so far it does not disappoint at all.
The next best thing to come out of Disney+ is the expansive movie franchises Disney has accumulated over the years. As stated before, they own so many of the blockbuster hits that have been shown in theaters and, based on their latest release schedule, will continue to do so until 2023. To start out, every story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been released on Disney+, from “Iron Man” to “Avengers: Endgame.” If you want something more animated, the service has every film from the Disney Vault to the Pixar originals that span back to 1995 with their first feature release, “Toy Story.” To a single viewer, there is an endless amount of films that can be viewed on the service for every type of person.
Disney+ also creates endless possibilities for more original content. There are already a good amount of Disney originals released on the platform so far, but what has everyone excited are the announcements that Disney made at San Diego Comic-Con back in July. Most of which were Marvel announcements but there is so much that hasn’t been announced yet and that is the main purpose of Disney+. It is a way to directly give fans Disney material in one place at a price of $6.99/per month, lower than Netflix at $8.99/per month. With Disney being the head of twelve of the biggest properties today, they have media for every person all in one place.
As a young adult in college, it brought me a lot of joy to see the old Disney films and shows that I used to watch as a child. Not only to help with time spent away from home but to also bring back that childhood nostalgia that a person rarely gets today. Sure they can go out and order an old Disney movie or rent it, but with all of the movies and shows in one place, it gives every person that grew up in the 2000s to 2010s to sort of escape back to their inner child; and in today’s world, that is something to be desired.
