Over the weekend, I celebrated my twentieth birthday and was greeted with celebration from both my family and friends. This column is not my way of bragging about my weekend, but it is a way for me to reminisce while giving you a review for, in my opinion, the greatest movie of all time.
To reflect on the passage of the last 20 years—17 coherent years now that I think of it—I’m going to talk about a movie that not only gives me copious amounts of joy, but also talks about the one thing that a person cannot buy even if they were the richest man or woman: time.
That’s right, a time-travel movie. But not just any ordinary time-travel movie: the BEST time-travel movie. From Derry, Maine, we now go to Hill Valley, California to travel through time with Doctor Emmett Brown and his loyal assistant, Marty McFly, in the science-fiction epic, “Back to the Future.”
“Back to the Future” was released on July 3, 1985, and starred Matthew J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Thomas F. Wilson with direction from the great Robert Zemeckis. This film tells the story of Marty McFly and how he must make his way back to his own time of 1985 after being trapped in 1955. To add to the conflict, he must also reunite his parents to ensure he and his siblings’ own existence.
This film is a classic and my personal favorite movie of all time, but alas, I must remain ever so professional with how I deal with the fact that this movie is the best movie of all time (change my mind, I dare you).
All jokes aside, this film is a testament to the age of “New Hollywood,” or the “American New Wave,” where a huge amount of young and well-educated filmmakers, writers and actors made their way down to Hollywood Boulevard and changed the way film would be remembered. Famous names emerged like Steven Spielberg (“Star Wars,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”), Francis Ford Coppola (“The Godfather” Trilogy), Martin Scorsese (“Taxi Driver,” “Goodfellas,” “Cape Fear”), and Stanley Kubrick (“The Shining,” “A Clockwork Orange,”) just to name a few.
Moving into the pros of the movie, the best thing this movie has going for it is the amazingly written characters that you’ll inevitably remember. Whether its Marty, Doc, or Biff, you are bound to remember at least one of these characters’ lines.
What is really cool about these characters is that they are so likable (even Biff has his quarks) and how you can see growth in them throughout the movie. It is because of these characters that the movie can make a viewer interested and invested in the story and present the viewer with a science-fiction marvel.
Another great thing about this movie is how well intertwined it is with the remaining movies of the trilogy. The amount of information that is presented in this movie can be seen in the second and even the third film of the series and decisions made at one moment affects all other moments, much like time itself. That’s the most unique thing about this series: there is a timeline established in the beginning that plays a part in every scene in the movie. Every decision, every mistake that is made, affects the future ahead.
The last pro is how well the tension is brought in the final moments of the movie. You know Marty has to get back to his time, you just know it, but every event up to now has told you that things do not always go the way they are supposed to, especially for Marty and Doc Brown. To this day, I still sit on the edge of my seat during the finale with sweat on my brow and butterflies in my stomach.
Now, that the pros have been accounted for, let us take a look at the cons to come out of this movie. Now I firmly believe that this film is a masterpiece and has no flaw but, for the pure sake of unbiasedness that is required of me, I took a look at the movie from a full analytical point of view and found only one thing to mention.
The main thing is that the special effects leave something to be desired. Specifically, the scene where the DeLorean first goes back in time with Einstein (the dog, not the theoretical physicist) and the fire tracks go right under Marty and Doc but, in reality, they were on a green screen. However, I am letting this pass mostly because this was an effect from 1980 so it is not going to be the top tier computer-generated imagery seen in today’s cinema.
To tell you the truth, I wrote this column to reflect on the time passed and how we all should take the time to take a look at how far we have come, not as a society but as a singular person. The tears we have shed. The challenges we have faced. We will, at one point, experience our lowest lows and our highest highs. It is a scary realization to know that something bad will come but with joy at our heels, the world is a brighter place to us.
The moral of this column is this: time is a gift that is given to us but is being taken away whether we like it or not. Embrace the past, enjoy the present, but most importantly, look toward the future.
