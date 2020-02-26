Being a communications student, I can’t begin to express the amount of times I have felt insecure announcing my major to someone who isn’t in the Media & Communications college.
It’s not that I feel ashamed of my major or hate what I do, but the reasoning is I already know what the other person is thinking before they say it, and I just don’t want to have that conversation. The conversation where that person asks me exactly how I plan to use my major or says something along the lines of how easy college must have been for me.
The fact is if you aren’t in someone’s college, you are truly not going to know what it is they do or how much work it takes. Too often, people associate majors from the Media and Communications college or any liberal arts college as throw-away majors. I’ve heard from many of my peers who are in different colleges how my major is too easy and how it is irrelevant to the real world.
My major has been compared to their degree in terms of importance and workload. In a way, several people tend to make others feel inadequate simply because of the degree path they have chosen.
This expands beyond just MCOM majors. This is for everyone in any college who has experienced these types of prejudices. This goes to those with majors in history, liberal arts, social sciences, education and more. I find in most instances if one’s degree does not lie within statistics, technology, engineering, or math, then one’s academic choice is often dismissed as an easy major.
Now is the time to stop criticizing our fellow peers for their choice of direction and preferred degree. Each major is valid, each major is needed and each student has picked what is right for them. There is no need to shame students or a desired degree when the world needs all of them.
As an empathetic, curious and creative person, I have found communication studies was the best fit for me even after switching from public relations. This major worked for me because I am passionate about the different theories and philosophical approaches to how we communicate and function as a society. My interest and passion lies in what I do.
For others, their curiosities and passions lie within numbers, agriculture, structures, dance, theatre, equations and everything else in between.
Students who are following their passion should not have to justify their reasoning for it, and it doesn’t make you any less smart if you are pursuing a degree that isn’t a part of STEM.
Every student in every degree program works just as hard to achieve their goals. Each program is unique and requires some sort of work ethic and critical thinking that the other does not.
Some programs require more creativity and larger projects while others require consistent homework. The course load is not a reflection of the validity of a major. The world needs creativity and art just as much as it needs buildings and technology.
American technology entrepreneur and engineering professor Vivek Wadha wrote an article for The New York Times in 2011 stating “…there is the matter of design. Steve Jobs taught the world that good engineering is important, but what matters the most is good design. You can teach artists how to use software and graphic tools, but it’s much harder to turn engineer into artists. Our society needs liberal arts majors as much as engineers and scientists.”
I find this statement to be on point with how all degrees need each other. Every single major coincides with each other in one way or another. These degrees are taken further into the world of business and to the culture of society.
There is no need to discriminate against a course of study that is not your own. There is no need to feel less when telling someone what your career path is. If it is your passion, then it is right for you. You will not excel in something you do not care about.
What is important is you are confident in your chosen field, excited about what you do and excel in your passion. You were created for your study, and there is a world of opportunity out there for your specialized skills.
