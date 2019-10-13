After six years, “Breaking Bad” fans were treated to the announcement of an upcoming film telling the story of Jesse Pinkman and what occurred after the credits rolled on the final episode of the series.
Fans were shocked to find out that the film would be released only seven weeks after its initial announcement in August. So, dear reader, get in the Winnebago and let’s get cooking as Vince Gilligan tells the story of Jesse’s return in “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.”
“El Camino” was written and directed by Gilligan and stars Aaron Paul as the protagonist of the film, Jesse Pinkman.
The film has reprising roles for Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter and Jonathon Banks as well as Charles Baker and Matt Jones playing their fan favorite roles of Skinny Pete and Badger respectively. This film also has a small cameo from Bryan Cranston reprising his role as the legendary kingpin and “blue sky” cooker, Walter White.
The film takes place immediately after the events of ‘Breaking Bad’s” fifth season and tells the story of Jesse Pinkman and his journey to get away from Albuquerque and hopefully make his way to a better tomorrow.
This story format is a presentation of Vince Gilligan going back to formula and providing a nostalgia trip for the fans of the original series that shows that he still understands his own world rules of “Breaking Bad.” Not only does it show understanding but it also presents the genuine love for the series and that Gilligan gave this story a beginning and end; for both Walt and Jesse.
The main pro of this film is the world writing that makes up the story and how well it fits into the ending of the original series.
If a person were to binge-watch the series and follow up with the movie, they would notice no difference or slowing of the story; almost as if the production team just continued filming after wrapping up the show.
This is the main reason why people love this series, they are able to start the story and experience no lag or overall dip in quality, and it shows in this film.
Of course, there is not a proper “Breaking Bad” production without Aaron Paul giving his all in his performance as Jesse and, once again, presenting his ability to tug at the viewer’s heartstrings without saying a single word. He had this ability throughout the series and continues to give it in this film with flashbacks showing the parts of Jesse’s story in the show.
Paul’s take on the character is legendary with him just engulfing himself into the production and becoming Jesse Pinkman; tragedy and all.
Another great part of the film is the amazing cinematography that comes out of it from the mind of Marshall Adams, who perfectly recreated the beautiful scenes of Albuquerque from the show’s various cinematographers.
This is what really gave the feeling of familiarity with the viewers; feeling as if they were revisiting an old home town and seeing its beauty once again.
One of the things that can be seen as a pro or a con, depending on the person, is the various flashbacks that take place throughout the film. As a pro, the flashbacks can be seen as a way of filling in a viewer who does not know all the details of Jesse’s past and what he went through. As a con, it can be seen as filler footage to make the two-hour runtime that Sony and Netflix asked for.
This decision is based on how the viewer looks at it, but I felt that the flashbacks are choices of addition that Vince Gilligan made to provide details that did not fit in Walt’s story but were crucial moments in Jesse’s.
The big thing to remember before going into this film is that this is Jesse’s story. The story of Heisenberg and his reign ended with “Felina,” and Jesse is making his way through the aftermath to reach freedom. The Spanish word “el camino” translates to “the way” or “the path” which summarizes this film perfectly.
Jesse, throughout the film, is trying to escape his past mistakes and reach a future that could only be seen as a dream and make it a reality. He is escaping the shadow of Heisenberg and finding his own way: his own path.
If you have time this week and access to a Netflix account, definitely give the movie and the show a watch. Vince Gilligan put a lot of love into this series and I believe that every person should witness it at least once.
