People are blinded by the perception of remote work and online school. However, they never take the time to do a cost-benefit analysis of why this might be a great option for them.
People believe online college is less work and something people do when they want to be lazy; however, it is more difficult because you have to keep track of your assignments without reminders and stay self-motivated.
A benefit of attending school online is it teaches more time management skills. There is nobody to remind you to do your homework or take a test.
The lack of reminders teaches self-management skills can translate into learning how to be a business owner. There is never a bad time to learn how to be self-reliant, especially early on in adulthood.
Attending school online provides a better work-life balance. When commute and class time are eliminated, it allows more time for leisure activities. If a student needs to work and attend classes, this frees up more time to juggle all three.
When I worked in the office and went to school in person, there was rarely any leisure time. With no commute, it shaved off five hours of time to do other activities.
Attending school online also means saving money. Car expenses are outrageous. I have saved $500 since totaling my first and only car by being a remote learner.
By doing everything remotely, it is easy to ditch owning a vehicle. Between a monthly car payment, the lowest being around $300, and full coverage insurance, a new car is unaffordable for most students.
A used car might bring the insurance costs down to the cost of taking an Uber when ride sharing is unavailable, but even then there is still a need for a savings account for car repairs and maintenance.
Gas prices fluctuate so frequently that it’s almost impossible to budget for. Utilizing ride sharing and public transportation methods are better for the environment.
When COVID-19 first hit and we were in lockdown, many ecosystems started to naturally repair themselves. Greenhouse gas emissions were reduced to a third of their original amount by only having essential workers on the road and using more public transportation methods.
Cutting down on our driving will help our planet and leave a better world for future generations, as well as help mitigate the issues that Gen Z will have to face due to climate change.
An issue with not owning a car and attending school online is conflicts with ride sharing. Sometimes people will just not want to take you to where you need to go.
Sometimes people will become angry because they feel like they are not getting enough gas money in proportion to the rides that they are giving you.
There becomes an issue when it feels like extra instruction is needed for an assignment. Trying to plan Zoom meetings can become difficult.
It is hard to show physical copies of written brainstorming or notes. Zoom can cut off or there can be audio issues.
People are reporting high rates of loneliness during the pandemic. Remote school can increase feelings of loneliness.
There are less opportunities to meet people and it’s more difficult to plan activities when it’s hard to get to and from them. Some have suggested Zoom or video chats, but hardly anybody will do that.
People want to text. When communication is only online, it just increases the feelings of loneliness, because it’s understood that they will talk to you, but won’t make time for you.
The way that I prepared for online college is by purchasing an L-shaped desk; one side for my schoolwork and one side for my work. I will purchase textbooks.
The most important way to prepare for online college is to buy a planner and a wall calendar. These must be regularly used in order to properly manage college. A wall calendar affords the ability to see the day at a glance, while the planner is a more structured step-by-step plan of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.