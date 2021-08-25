Every day seems like a gamble. It seems that way because the future of my life depends on others’ choices — a situation that I am not very fond of. This pandemic has given me trust issues. No matter how hard I do my part to cease this large fire, someone else fueling the same fire.
This pandemic has opened my eyes and made me realize how selfish everyone can be — including myself. I know I am not perfect; however, I am empathetic and know the difference from right and wrong.
It eats me up if I offend someone, though that is not the case for others and it infuriates me. There is a lack of empathy and sympathy from a lot of people during a time that could be bringing us together.
That idea is in shambles now, so it is important that we worry about ourselves in a way that is not selfish. It is called personal responsibility: doing your part in order to fix the bigger problem at hand.
It is so crucial that during this time, when the pandemic is far from over, we take care of one another by taking care of ourselves. Vaccinations may not be the solution for you, but there are other ways to keep yourself accountable and safe from others.
Distancing or wearing a mask can be an alternative to not being vaccinated. What is not an option is ignorance. Ignorance is what is causing people to do what they are not supposed to and ending up in the hospital.
Although, it could be that those who are in the hospital are actually reaping the consequences of their actions; however, their actions cause consequences not for just themselves, but for others. Nurses in the hospital are having to take home COVID-19 when they thought they could just leave it at work.
The problem is that one’s actions do not just affect themselves, they affect everyone. At this time, it is so important to do one’s part and excel at it. It is not an easy task, but one that must be done.
Vaccines, hygiene or whatever needs to be done on your end, let it be done. If you do not, those three steps that we took forward are going to be two steps back, leaving us back at the place we started.
We are beyond the point where we could have been. We tried to do lockdowns, but they were merely suggestions to stay in your house. If two weeks were truly dedicated to staying in the house, I wonder how things could have been now.
In a sense, we get a second chance at this point. Redeem ourselves and have the lives we missed by getting vaccinated, practicing personal hygiene and distancing ourselves when we know we are not feeling well.
As this new academic school begins, headlines are already flooding in about school and COVID-19. Let’s not take those two steps backwards and end right we started last year. The problem is, we say, “Forget about the year 2020,” but there is nothing to be forgotten.
Unfortunately, 2020, is still with us. 2020 has just mutated and become a variant. Just how we are handling the Delta variant, we are seeming to forget what has happened in the past.
This time we have vaccinations, but they are not being utilized as they should. This time we know how to use Zoom, and yet we are not utilizing it. Going back to the time at the very beginning of the pandemic is not ideal, but we are going to be heading there on a fast track if we do not have personal responsibility.
College students, we are only going to make it harder on ourselves in the long run if we do not take care of ourselves. We are supposed to be the future, but we have to learn from our past in order to do so; be better than our older generations and set examples for the younger generations.
I heard from a professor that we should prove “them” wrong, “them” being the people who do not think we care. “They” think we are selfish and do not care about others. I say that we prove “them” wrong and show how determined we are to make a positive change by being responsible.
