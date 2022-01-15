Explored by scientists and science fiction enthusiasts alike, the simulation theory of life offers a great explanation for everything that goes wrong in life! As a cynic, I would ironically be willing to believe that our experience of reality as we know it is flawed if not unreal. As a student of science, I was taught to take every hypothesis with a grain of salt unless there's adequate data supporting it. That probably explains my cynicism.
As interesting as it may seem, there isn't enough data to support the theory that we are living in a computer simulation run by an advanced civilization. Why then a cynic, a science student would be drawn towards considering that reality as we experience it, is a computer simulation? I will do my best to answer this question.
Let us start with a structural loophole in the human body- our eyes. The eyes consist of a structure named the blind spot, a point where the nerve supplying the eye passes through the retina. As the name suggests, the images processed here are a near accurate estimate of the actual image. This means what we see is a high definition, colored, 3D photocopies of the world. Images we see flirt with illusion, this is the premise of trickery and magic.
Second, computers were inspired by the working of the human brain. The concept at its simplest level is the same- input, processing, output. This means that all that we see, feel, touch, smell and taste is an electrical signal produced in the brain. Off goes the input, downfalls the rest of the process. If there is no input or if the processing is flawed there will be no output. Think of it as walking in a dark room, where one is essentially blind because there's no light reflecting off the surfaces to create an image. All that there is, is a guesstimate.
Third, the universe is a vast unexplored arena and even the skeptics refrain from denying the presence of a post-human race or an advanced, intelligent species. If we -as the intelligent species that we are- can create immersive gaming experiences where we control several fictional characters then, why can't a post-human race run the same simulation on us?
Yes, the gateway out of this simulation (if there is one) is not as simple as gulping a red or a blue pill. Neither are we the chosen ones like Neo and there aren't Morpheus'es waiting for us to be ready. However, the human species has been an exploratory one since time immemorial. Institutes are running simulations to see how much energy it consumes and how much data must be fed in to make a simulation seamless. There haven't been any breakthroughs so far but, the idea's fruition is probably worth the wait.
This does not negate the presence of consciousness or emotions which are too abstract to be just an output. Consciousness is a convergence of all our senses, it is what makes us living beings. Emotional intelligence and its expression through speech and language makes us the Homo-Sapiens that we are today.
If theories such as these can help us pay more attention to our lives or at least highlight our disconnection with reality then, more of us would gather and have dialogues like we used to. More of us would want to escape the sub-simulation that our handheld devices are, more of us would have humbling experiences of how flawed yet profound life can be. More of us would come closer and for what we know the matrix might finally become escapable.
