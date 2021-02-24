While shopping with my boyfriend last week, I noticed a common abnormality. It would not have phased me before, but it was brought to my attention that day.
Men’s hair products were two-in-ones. Shampoo and conditioner. Or even three-in- ones for shampoo, conditioner and body wash.
With two bottles in my hand for my separated hair products, I was taken aback as to why it was so difficult to find the same for my boyfriend. Perhaps they were hidden amongst the aisles, and we were not looking hard enough, but the overall “men” section was fully stocked on three-in-ones.
The odd phenomenon continues when looking for moistures and facial washes. We had to loop back to the section where I get my products. What we were looking for was nowhere to be found where men get their products.
I know my boyfriend was not physically forced to that section when shopping and that products now are more progressive and do not explicitly say “men” and “women’. However, the marketing is still there. The colors are darker and harsh when it is targeted towards the male market, and women have brighter colors and fonts that are angelic or soft.
The message is inexplicably there and why the shelf products do not mix. Why is that? Why is it normal for women to have multiple hair products while men do not?
There are multiple factors to consider. According to Taylor Wells who writes in her article “Price Discrimination Strategy: Why women pay more than men for similar products?”, there is the “Pink Tax” where products for women are more expensive. Such as razors. Men and women’s razors do the same function, but there is a major price difference. Companies know women are more likely to buy those more feminine products to appear more feminine. This is why stores distinctly separate the products. There is no confusion as to what is cheaper and more expensive.
Men and women as well have differences in their bodies. Julia Bremke, who has a similar idea to me according to her article “why Skincare products are gendered” that men do have thicker skin and do require products that help with larger pores. Women need the opposite and have products that are thicker and prevent aging such as wrinkles. The biological reasoning makes sense, but the marketing does not.
The men I know care just as much about their skincare routine as women. The market does not reflect that. Commercials about creams, moisturizers, and facial washes are typically done by women. It is rare to see a man in advertisements do a skincare routine, but we do see them using shaving cream.
Women as well are hairy, not just on our legs but on our faces as well. A truth that you do not see often in the media. Only just recently I saw a commercial for facial waxing for women, but again, it should be a product anyone can use. The separation of products that we need for hygiene and to cosmetically look good should not be separated. That goes for scents as well.
This is where it irks me the most. The scents that companies come up with to differentiate between men and women are obscured. I love the smell of cocoa butter and shea butter. Especially when they are in my hygienic products. Likewise, so does my boyfriend. Though there are no products that are marketed to men with those scents, men have the more “manly” scents such as bark, herbs, or extra fresh.
Not only are those vague scents but ignorant as to what a man should smell like. Men, just as much as women should not have a generic scent.
If I wanted to smell like charcoal and clay, Dove should not target their “Men + Care” products to only men. I know I could just pick up the product and buy it, but the message is clear as to who they want to buy the product. Anyone can have pleasant smells or smells however they want.
The overall market needs more improvement when it comes to hygiene. Everyone needs it. Regardless of gender. Men need to take care of their bodies just as much as women do, and that does not mean an increase in prices.
Some products are designated for hygienic issues, but small features can be altered so there are not self-esteem issues when it comes to purchasing these items. Anyone should be comfortable when buying hygiene products that suit them and their needs. Fonts, scents and colors do not particularly make the situation easier.
Even as a society, there needs to be an improvement in the standards of men and women. The option should be given to all when it comes to hygiene.
