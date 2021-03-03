On Feb. 20, Naomi Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. In a string of victories beginning well before then, Naomi Osaka began to redefine what it means to be an athlete.
To call Osaka’s rise to success “domination” feels a little too forceful. During the Australian Open semifinal post-match press conference, when asked if her victory over Serena Williams would lead to a shift in the face of tennis, Osaka simply replied, “No, not at all.”
Though the 23-year-old is a beast on the court, well known for her powerful serve, it isn’t just her skills that have made people pay attention. Osaka’s soft-spoken, polite and sometimes awkward demeanor off the court has charmed the media and fans for years now.
Like many of us, my first introduction to Osaka was at the 2018 U.S. Open women’s singles final. Up until then, I had been a casual tennis watcher, only paying attention to the sport when my parents had it on the TV, which was almost always for the Williams sisters’ matches.
But even I knew there were plenty of up-and-coming young players who the media were desperate to hail as “The new Serena” every time one of them was up against her. It put a bad taste in my mouth, this eagerness to dethrone Williams and the refusal to allow these talented women to make a name for themselves outside of her shadow.
Then Naomi Osaka arrived on the court, holding her own against her legendary opponent and winning the U.S. Open despite emotions running high and the active disapproval of the crowd. Afterward, we got to see a touching moment of comfort between her and Williams instead of the tense interaction I’m sure more than a few people were expecting.
Osaka’s victory was exciting to watch and probably even more thrilling to experience in her position. See, it’s a dog-eat-dog world, and sports have long been reserved for those who project that hyper-competitive zeal on and off the court.
Tennis is hardly exempt from this type of atmosphere. The racket smashing and umpire heckling fiascos let us all know tennis players play the game, but they don’t play around.
It almost doesn’t seem like there should be any room for someone as reserved as Naomi Osaka in sports. And yet, here she is. As someone who grew up shy to a fault, my inner child watched that historic moment of Osaka’s career in 2018 in complete awe.
Much of Osaka’s career is influenced by her Japanese heritage that she represents proudly. She made history as the first Japanese competitor to win a Grand Slam singles title and gave up her U.S. citizenship to play for Japan in the Tokyo Olympics.
Osaka is also half Haitian. In addition to the complex nature of her ethnic identity as a biracial immigrant with roots in Japan, a racially homogenous country, being a Black female athlete comes with its own prejudices.
While Naomi Osaka might not fit the stereotype of Black women in sports - aggressive, manly, loud - that doesn’t mean her Black identity hasn’t influenced her life and career, nor should she be lauded for subverting these insulting expectations. In 2020, Osaka wore a series of masks during some of her matches with the names of Black victims of police brutality written on them, and withdrew from a match in Cincinnati after another police brutality incident.
In her Esquire magazine op-ed published around the same time, Osaka wrote, “I’ve never really fit into one description - but people are so fast to give me a label. ‘Is she Japanese? American? Haitian? Black? Asian?’ Well, I’m all of these things together at the same time.”
Far be it from me to be another writer who inadvertently puts Naomi Osaka in a box while trying to express my admiration for her. What I do know is that she has inspired me and so many others to reject societal norms with talent and humility.
