I belong to God. At least, my name says I do. My family named me "Toluwani," meaning God’s own, along with ten other multisyllabic Yoruba names that translate into their own short, sweet sentences.
Juliet Capulet once asked, "What's in a name?" And while your name should never stop you from pursuing true love, it can be damaging to disregard the value of a person’s name as it is the first and most prominent representation of their identity.
Your name might be common. Maybe it has a unique spelling or it’s 15 letters long. But your name is the most important decision made for you before you enter this world.
Despite our names’ inherent value, those of us with these distinctive names are familiar with how often people try to change them. From the infamous variations of, “Do you have a nickname or something?” to embarrassing puns, you can never seem to catch enough flack for this thing you didn’t choose.
This struggle is multiplied tenfold when you’re trying to become a household name. After years in the public eye, it was only in an interview on “Ellen” two years ago that comedian Hasan Minhaj finally set the record straight on how to correctly pronounce his name.
“When I first started doing comedy, people were like, ‘You should change your name,’ and I’m like, 'I’m not gonna change my name,”' Minhaj said. “If you can pronounce Ansel Elgort, you can pronounce Hasan Minhaj.”
Actor Steven Yeun only told Conan O’Brien that he was pronouncing “Yeun” wrong after years of them knowing each other. When O’Brien asked Yeun on “Conan” why he didn’t say anything earlier, Yeun replied, “I just… I felt bad!”
Even Vice President Kamala Harris has been the butt of jokes about her relatively simple first name. As a public figure, you have to either stand your ground or laugh it off.
But the constant mispronunciation and dismissal of your name can weigh on you. It chips away at your sense of self until you begin all your introductions by immediately diminishing the importance of your name because you don’t want to be “that” person.
On the first day of a new school year, I would always squirm with dread as my new teacher flew through a list of Katies, Emmas and Joshuas and then stumbled upon my riddle of a name.
I, too, used to laugh it off, appreciative of and tickled by the attention I got for that brief moment during roll call. Soon, though, I found myself yearning for the ease of a typical American name.
Now, when a professor is doing roll call on the first day of classes, I know they’re about to call out my name when they pause, scrunch their face and apologize profusely for the name they’re about to butcher.
How early in our lives do we learn to do this? We’re socially conditioned and sometimes specifically raised to be passive and forgiving in these matters.
Some parents, like mine, give their children traditional names from their native language or country to preserve a sense of culture. Other parents give their children common American names to help them assimilate and avoid discrimination.
In a 2004 study titled “Are Emily and Greg More Employable Than Lakisha and Jamal?” conducted by Marianne Bertrand and Sendhil Mullainathan, the researchers randomly attached “African American-sounding” or “white-sounding” names to resumes and sent them out to companies with job openings.
The results: the resumes with “white-sounding” names got 50 percent more callbacks for interviews than their African American counterparts. So, these parents’ concerns have been validated by professional academic research as well as cruel life experiences.
Whether you’re bad with names or you have a unique name yourself, don’t underestimate the power a name can have on a person’s self-image. Remember the words of John Proctor in “The Crucible” if you’re asking why it matters so much:
“Because it is my name! Because I cannot have another in my life. Because I am not worth the dust on the feet of them that hang! How may I live without my name? I have given you my soul, leave me my name!”
