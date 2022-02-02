The dedication of multicultural spaces in colleges is important for students to feel comfortable and secure in their environment. The purpose of these spaces serves to embrace the diversity of the student body in schools. However, in recent controversy, many are questioning whether white students should be allowed in these spaces.
In the beginning of the year in 2020, the University of Virginia saw a racial debate regarding a video in which a Black student expressed their discomfort with an overwhelming number of white people in the university’s Multicultural Student Center.
In response, UVA stated the area was open to all, while others condemned the student’s reaction as racial intolerance. Many reacted in agreement with the student’s actions.
Although the student’s intention can be seen in a negative light, recognizing the reason for his or her discomfort is also significant in exploring the conversation of multicultural spaces.
Explaining their reaction, the student details the limited number of spaces for students of color and how university’s accommodate white students, describing how multicultural spaces act as escape from these predominantly white areas.
This notion reveals the uncomfortable feelings minorities feel while attending predominantly white institutions. Being a minority attending a PWI, I have felt similar feelings of needing to escape to a more familiar area.
It is the job of universities to continue supporting students of color and providing these spaces and groups. Regarding the presence of white students in these places, all should be allowed to have a place. It is important for these students to educate themselves on their place as a white student in a diverse area.
White students should recognize the reason for their place in these areas and avoid taking up spaces for students of color seeking a safe space.
Examining situations like these, many can also compare how places with a predominantly ethnic population continue to be gentrified by white people.
The process of gentrification is seeing fruition in many urban neighborhoods, an act that displaces many of its poor residents into economic hardship. The target of the process often affects minorities, while their white counterparts live in affluence among their former homes.
Universities partake in the act of gentrification as well. Gentrification affects many negatively, a stark contrast to its supposed positive results.
The process of gentrification relates to the tension felt by students of color when white students take up areas for minorities.
Working to combat these growing tensions, the exchange of respect regarding students of color and white students in multicultural spaces is vital in creating a unified and diverse space for all to coexist.
The debate surrounding multicultural spaces reveal the ongoing racial disparities within colleges. The destruction in the label ‘PWI’ opens many doors for people of color to acquire higher education without feeling like a minority.
As a minority among many at Tech, having an optimistic view of the city and the school’s treatment of minorities creates a safer space among all.
Universities should work better to educate white students about the purpose of multicultural spaces while also making efforts to comforting students of color into embracing a unified space.
Multicultural spaces serve as a place of community for many and should welcome all in an educated and unified way.
