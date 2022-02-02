In the Christian community, short term mission trips are common and sometimes expected for various church groups.
However, mission trips, especially international ones, can be more harmful than one would think. For one, churches sometimes do not educate themselves regarding the culture of the country they are visiting. This can be problematic as the “American way” is not always the efficient or respectful way.
Going on an international mission trip usually costs a few thousand dollars, most of which is for airfare, food and lodging. It is no secret that traveling abroad is expensive.
For some churches, these expensive mission trips allow the church team to build houses and buildings in developing countries. Some even paint buildings or do other construction projects. However, it is important to note how the teams who usually participate in such mission projects are unqualified for such work.
Some might say, “Well, it is better than nothing.” This kind of belief sets a standard for poor care and poor resources for families in developing countries. It can reinforce a savior complex and portray privileged church members as the savior or hero, which is unbiblical and missing the entire point of mission work.
Perhaps, instead of spending a large amount of money to go and perform work for which one is unqualified, individuals should donate the money to Christian ministries in that area so they can pay wages to workers to complete such projects. This also would help grow the economy in the community.
Domestic mission trips are another great option as it is within your own culture and does not involve spending lots of money that could be used in other ways. Another moral option is choosing to live in another country for a long period of time while spreading the Gospel. This becomes less of a mission trip and more of missionary work.
International mission trips for the purpose of evangelizing also can be harmful if not executed correctly. Many churches choose to evangelize to children in orphanages or low-income neighborhoods. To some, this might seem beneficial. In reality, it is giving children negative messages about relationships.
If a young child is visited by a new church group each week, it is unreasonable to expect that close connections will occur for each group. Being expected to form week-long relationships, for example, will set the child up for a lifetime of trust issues.
Spreading the Gospel cannot always happen this way. Church groups may think these processes are always beneficial, but one cannot truly spread the news of Jesus if he or she is more concerned with getting an social media worthy picture and receiving praise for helping the poor children in (insert developing country here).
The idea of a church group going to a developing country and staying at a nice lodging place at night and going to less-fortunate neighborhoods during the day is immoral. Ultimately, these “mission trips” sound more like charitable vacations.
Also, why do Christians not consider how these individuals and families feel when they are visited? Would someone feel a genuine connection to God if they encountered several groups who do not sacrifice their comfort and privilege and instead use mission work as an ego-booster to make them feel better about the adversity in their own lives?
Would they feel embarrassed being used as a lesson to remind church members that they should be grateful? Does being preached to about Jesus lose its meaning when one takes photos just so they can brag about going on a mission trip?
True outreach does not elevate the self. True outreach is done without the internalized gaze of others. Those in developing countries are not obligated to serve as an inspirational story.
Elevating the self involves believing oneself suitable to perform jobs in developing countries that they would not be allowed to perform in developed countries. The standard for care does not and should not decrease for families of color outside the United States.
Is it important to spread the Gospel? Yes. Is it ok to use mission work as a way to invite subtle racism and portray oneself as a hero? Absolutely not.
