Pursuing a higher education is undoubtedly an expensive endeavor. There are hundreds of factors that a school takes into consideration in order to provide students a worthy experience.
Since the price of a college degree seems to just keep rising higher and higher, upcoming and returning students feel an obligation to obtain a job on campus.
However, the amount of money these businesses are willing to pay for students is simply not ideal. The cost of paying for college, on top of other expenses, becomes extremely expensive.
This is, of course, basic knowledge, the idea that students and non-students work too hard to be paid a small amount of money.
Yet, the idea of raising the minimum wage pay for students that have on campus jobs seems to be a controversial topic of discussion.
In the United States, progress has been made regarding this issue of having a fair minimum wage.
29 states and the District of Columbia now have a minimum wage that is higher than the federal minimum wage, according to the U.S Department of Labor.
Although this is fairly positive news, one of the states to yet to raise the minimum wage is Texas, which still has it at $7.25. It seems that Texas will not budge in terms of raising its minimum wage above the federal wage.
The biggest push among many people is to have the starting price of minimum wage become $15 per hour. Having the pay at $15 per hour can make a significant difference to not only residents of Texas, but specifically college students.
The pandemic really opened up everyone’s eyes on how we spend our time. Many people have done some self-reflection on the amount of hard work they exert.
Working countless hours a day, only just to barely afford a comfortable life, can be exhausting. The exhaustion created from a cycle of overworking oneself can only have negative reproductions.
The desired wage that many people are pushing for is for the amount of $15 per hour. Having the starting wage at $15 per hour can alleviate the financial stress students have and can give a sense of hope that you could really make a difference in paying off your debt.
The biggest concerns opponents of this $15 per hour concept have is that it could cause cuts to employees’ hours and potentially increase the prices of other goods and services as well.
It is hard to gauge a solution to these concerns as there are many advantages and disadvantages to this issue, but one thing is for certain. We should have dealt with this problem a number of years ago.
The more time we wait and argue, the less time we have to actually enact some change for a solution. Having the price of minimum wage slowly and steadily rise up after each year would have helped us reach a fair goal of financial equality today.
In California, the minimum wage price went up slowly in yearly increments, causing the state to settle on a $15 per hour by Jan. 1, 2022, according to an article done by the California Department of Industrial Relations.
The average student should not be having to work more than they have to at a regular starting job at a fast food restaurant or grocery store.
Many students are not lucky enough to be rewarded with a solid financial aid plan by their college or may not have savings from their family.
There are instances where because the pay is so low for these jobs on and around campus, many students often just end up quitting or scrambling to find another job.
Raising the minimum wage for jobs on and around campus can give students hope. Hope that they will be able to financially support themselves, without any added stress they cannot control.
