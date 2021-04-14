April is a wonderful month for awareness and appreciation. From autism awareness to Arab American Heritage Month and one I have always known, Month of the Military Child.
This month is designated to recognize the sacrifices military children make while their parents or parent is serving in our US military. It may be a small community that acknowledges this month, but as someone who is a part of this community, I fully understand the great lengths military children go through.
When applying to Texas Tech, in my application essay, I told my story of growing up not having a true place to call home. The case is for a lot of military-affiliated people. I have moved seven times in just my 19 years of living.
For others in the military, they can move even more. While parents are just doing their job, children have no choice but to leave the environment they have to become accustomed to. Best friends were just established, the school was getting a little easier, but they have to leave and start over.
There are perks to moving to a new place. Especially moves that are out of the country, but there is fear lurking around the move. Every time a child is moved, they have to relearn everything. In some cases, as well, they do not have much time because they moved mid-school year.
Anxiety is normal when growing up, but for military children, it was always prevalent. It is unavoidable. By not knowing where you will be in the next three to four years, not only adds pre-determined stress but adds disappointment you will not grow up with the rest of your friends who are staying.
It is a routine. It gets old very quickly but has to be done. The dependents of military sponsors have very little say on what they want, which causes stress even within the households.
While there is a community of people who go through it all together, no one wants to go through it at all. In school, children would ask, “How long are you here for?” regarding when they were moving next. Some say they were not leaving but most have a time frame.
The clock ticks away then and eventually the day arrives, and best friends say bye and go to another place to repeat the same process. This happens frequently between the ages of 4 to 18.
As it is a commonality in the military, over time it does get easier. Even now during this era of social media, staying connected is part of continued friendships. What differentiates military children and those who are not, is that military children will remain friends but have to put in the extra effort.
In most cases, military friends do stay friends. That may the best part about this whole situation. Best friends remain best friends because of the niche community called the military.
There are even chances if their parents serve in the same branch, you meet again at another station or base. It happens more often than you think.
So, third-graders who met in class reunite again as high school sophomores. While time has passed, their friendship has not. The same case can be for my current roommate. We met in eighth grade and even though I moved, we reunited at Tech after five years.
That is the wonders of the military. It is proof that it is the children who nurture these relationships.
At a young age, they were forced to overcome obstacles. Whether that it was starting at a new school, dealing with their parent on deployment, or being in a new place.
Even though this tradition is internally celebrated, it is still important to know about this community. While over 1.3 million serve in our military today, there are twice as many dependents who are scattered all over the world.
Those children end up being incredible people because of the knowledge they obtained growing up. While they are dependents, they have learned independence and how to function in many different types of situations.
The month is to applaud the children of the military. They may be exhausted from moving, starting over, saying bye to their parents and friends frequently, but they persist.
Nonetheless, it is those characteristics they developed being in the military that make them special. This is why there is a month to salute all of them for the challenges they have to face.
