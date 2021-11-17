As the fall semester comes to an end there are many things to consider when we think about student health over the upcoming holiday breaks. While for most students the height of their stress levels come during the semester or during finals, many students also face a large amount of stress with the coming of holiday breaks.
For many students, as relieving as the holiday break can be from classes and academic stress, things like familial stress and season depression are somethings students can be much more susceptible to. According to Timely MD, a published student health journal, seasonal affective disorders (SAD) such as seasonal depression can cause many symptoms in young adults.
These symptoms include some similar to those of depression such as a loss of interest in activities, loss of energy and appetite, changes in sleeping patterns and more. In addition, there are symptoms produced that are unique to SAD including an increase in purposeless activities, this includes things like the inability to sit still, pacing, or even slower movement and speech.
It is important for students during this break to prioritize mindfulness and healthy forms of stress relief as a way to better prepare for the upcoming semester, while also making time for relaxation and fun during the holiday breaks.
Some ways that students can help to reverse the symptoms of these SAD’s over the break is to maintain a regular sleeping schedule and prioritize emotional and physical well-being. Although Tech does provide resources for help during the semester, it can be difficult to navigate ways to maintain a healthy mindset while away from student life and resources at Tech.
It is important to take the time over break for students to prioritize time at home and the opportunity to forget about grades and schedules and to do things that they will enjoy. Whether it’s by doing activities such as baking, playing a sport, watching movies, or simple spending time with friends or family that students may not see often, it is crucial to take advantage of this time for self-care.
Some techniques that students can practice are by taking part in things like mindful meditation in order to designate time to simply relaxation, journaling in order to be more evaluative and reflective during their time off, or even simply taking this time to catch up on a semester’s worth of sleep.
Whatever students decide to do with their time off, it is important that they remember that although there aren’t classes in session this does not mean they aren’t being productive with their time.
By practicing these techniques and using this time to their advantage students can have a productive and enjoyable break and be prepared with good coping strategies for the upcoming spring semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.