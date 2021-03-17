It has been over one year since COVID-19 changed our lives. That could be interpreted in many different ways for many different people. One commonality that arose for everyone was the normalization of wearing masks.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in March 2020 went back and forth about whether or not to wear a mask, we now have it embedded in our brains in 2021 to wear one. How and which type of masks are worn varies on the person.
In Asian countries such as Japan and China, it is a social norm that face masks be worn when one is feeling under the weather and out in public. It is out of respect and courtesy of not wanting to spread any type of illness to others.
The U.S. began to latch on to this idea after coronavirus showed it was spreading fast. Now, with mask mandates slowly being diminished, people are still continuing to wear their masks.
The reasoning may not be so obvious. Masks have developed over this past year. Symbolically, they can mean more than just “I am being respectful”.
When personal protective equipment was limited to only essential workers, the DIY in people came out. Handmade masks were becoming the new fashion.
From using old clothes to scarves, people quickly began to just use any fabric to limit exposure of an illness to others.
Not taking a serious interest in how they looked, but anything was used to cover their face in order to run quick errands.
When it was said it would just be a two-week lockdown, people were staying inside anyways. Not purchasing masks and or not wearing any. However, the two weeks have progressed into 52 weeks.
What progressed as well is how the masks were worn.
When it was learned that isolation was not a temporary situation, but more so a make-do situation, masks became the new norm in the U.S.
Companies began to notice then that people care about their appearance just like any other situation. The pandemic did not stop us from caring about how we look in public.
After a few months of lockdown, small businesses and celebrities began to launch their own masks. Just as a fashion line. Examples being the Kardashians with their “Skims” masks, Mulberry’s silk face mask, and sports shops like Nike and Under Armour.
Masks have become the new fashion that when asked, “Who are you wearing today?”, the question can be targeted towards one’s mask.
While not everyone wears “designer” masks, the idea that people still care about how they look remains the same. I have witnessed people buy in bulk black disposable masks that can go with every outfit.
If one was to explain this situation of matching a mask and an outfit one year ago, that would have seemed unnecessary.
Masks have been refurbished from their original use. They are still protecting others but now have an additional twist to being a stylistic addition to our everyday lives.
Just like shoes, jewelry, or handbags, consideration is taken before purchasing those items. Or deeper thought goes into those items when planning an outfit. Masks have had the same effect.
Even before the pandemic, masks were featured in Fall/Winter 2019 runways. An article by Sophie Shaw called “Mask Moments” talks about how masks vary in styles, designers showcased a mysterious accessory to their wardrobe.
Since we are only seeing half of people’s faces, it does hold an intriguing element to being out in public. This is why the masks being worn becomes the only indicator of getting to know someone.
Perhaps wearing masks also allows people to have some form of control. Together, it was learned that anything can happen, therefore we have to adjust and overcome. That means being part of the solution. Not the problem.
That being said, mask-wearing is a small task to do to ensure safety for others. They can be irritating to remember when going out in public spaces, but thinking about the overall picture, they save lives.
While saving lives, one can spruce up their outfit. Compliments are now being given to what type of mask you wear.
They have been embedded into our lives now, and it is best to take it with stride just as we did for the pandemic.
Have confidence that wearing a mask accessorizes your outfit and confident you are making a great impact by wearing one.
