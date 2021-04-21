Let it be first said that there are spoilers in this column.
After phase four of the marvel cinematic universe, I was skeptical about what else could the franchise do without their iconic characters. Captain America, Iron Man and Black Widow were a part of the original Avengers and now they are gone.
Immediately, though, after “Endgame,” the franchise continues with teasers, trailers and now, television shows. My words were eaten. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is still going to thrive and that is because of their Disney Plus TV shows.
The shows are a great addition to the blueprint of the next marvel phase, however, what makes a particular show greater is that you do not technically have to be a super fan to embrace the creativity.
“The Falcon and Winter Soldier” is an action-packed story where two mutual friends have to team up to stop a rebellion.
The show unveils so much more.
There is a more meaningful message to the story than superheroes versus bad guys. It is about superheroes and the society they live in. For example, focusing on the life of a black superhero.
Sam Wilson, who is The Falcon, begins the series by declining the offer to be the next Captain America. He does this by symbolically giving up the iconic shield that was given to him.
The dilemma he faces is that he is not just The Falcon, he is a black man in America. The way that the directors did not explicitly imply that is creative. Sam is a superhero so he should still feel superior, but deep down he knows that is not the case.
He was denied a loan that was needed to save his family from bankruptcy. He still was antagonized by the police even when he was not doing anything wrong.
He is still in America. It was not until people realized his superhero alter ego when he was treated slightly nicer. It was a reminder that his mask and suit cannot cover his skin color.
He then encounters another super soldier like Captain America, Isaiah Bradley. Isaiah and other African Americans were used as test subjects to replicate the super-soldier serum. In the show, Isaiah talked about how they were poked, prodded and cut to see if they could replicate the same serum that created Captain America.
It was inhumane, but also not that far from reality. In 1932, there was the “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male” where 600 black men were told they were going to be treated for bad blood, but the men were never given adequate treatment.
The comic takes place in the 1950s, so the concept of African Americans being tested on is not completely made up.
Sam then takes in the information from Isaiah and does not know if he should wear the American flag as a symbol of hope, especially after finding out that it was the American government committing these heinous crimes.
Isaiah continued in further episodes and said, “They will never let a black man be Captain America, and even if they did, no self-respecting black man would ever want to be.” This adds greater weight to Sam’s dilemma as he was asked by Captain America to continue his legacy.
I have heard that the show is a behind-the-scenes of the previous “Capitan America” movies, and I could not agree more. The story goes in-depth as to why it is not simple for Sam to just be the next Captain America.
Even as a superhero, he has no perks and definitely not the same ones as his other white superhero colleagues. If anything, Sam gets the short end of the stick, as being a black man comes before his superhero identity.
The story makes the audience question whether Sam will continue his service for the America that does not treat him or his community right. That tends to be a question many Americans wonder about, “How can you support a place that does not support you?”
It is not uncommon for comics to mirror real-life social issues. Adaptations from comics to TV shows have begun showcasing that there is only a fine line between fiction and real life.
The directors of “The Falcon and Winter Solider” creatively tell the story of injustices in America. This is what makes the show an entertaining Marvel show – the franchise using its platform to display an important message.
